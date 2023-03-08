Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Yemeni leader Rashad Al Alimi in Riyadh

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Yemeni President Rashad Al Alimi have held talks, two weeks after the kingdom deposited $1 billion in Yemen's central bank in Aden.

During the meeting at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday, they discussed the kingdom's continued support for Yemen's government and people, as well as its support for a political solution, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia has been holding talks with the Iran-backed Houthis, The National reported earlier. The kingdom has yet to comment on the talks and their progress.

Mr Al Alimi also met the US ambassador to Yemen, Stephen Feigen, in Riyadh a day earlier to “discuss developments and areas of bilateral co-operation between the two nations”, Yemen state news agency Saba reported.

The Yemeni leader lauded the role played by the US navy and its allies in intercepting shipments of arms smuggled from Iran and destined for the Houthi militia.

A UN-brokered truce broke down last October six months after it was initiated.

Mr Al Alimi and Mr Feigen discussed the importance of reviving the political process and renewing the truce, Saba reported.

Yemen has been in a state of war since the Houthis took over the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, which prompted the government to ask the kingdom for assistance, leading to the formation of the Saudi-led coalition which has been fighting the Houthis ever since.