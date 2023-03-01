Saudi Arabia declares Flag Day to fall on March 11

Saudi Arabia will mark Flag Day every year on March 11, it announced on Wednesday.

The decision came by order of King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

March 11, 1937, which corresponds to the 27th of Dhu Al Hijja 1355 on the Islamic calendar, was the day former King Abdulaziz endorsed the flag.

Last year, Saudi Arabia announced that February 22 would be an annual holiday to mark the founding of the state.

A decree at the time said the move was made “out of pride in the well-established roots of this state and the close connection of its citizens with its leaders since the era of Imam Muhammad bin Saud three centuries ago”.