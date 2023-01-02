China arrivals to require negative Covid-19 test to enter Qatar

Qatar will require travellers arriving from China to provide a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, state news agency QNA said on Monday.

The measures will come into effect on Tuesday.

The testing requirement is imposed on all travellers regardless of vaccination status, it added.

A growing list of countries has introduced new measures on incoming Chinese tourists as Beijing eases restrictions on outbound travel while fighting a rise in infections.

The UK, US, Australia and Canada are among countries now asking Chinese travellers to show evidence of a negative test before boarding their flight.

While some European countries have introduced their own requirements for arrivals from China, EU leaders will meet later this week to discuss a joint response to the issue.