Bahrain opens country's largest exhibition complex

Bahrain has opened the country's largest exhibition and convention centre, located close to the Formula One circuit.

Prince Salman bin Hamad, the country's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, inaugurated Exhibition World Bahrain on Monday.

Located in the south-western area of Sakhir, the complex spans 95,000 square metres and has a grand hall with a 4,000-seat capacity plus 10 other exhibition halls.

It also houses 95 meeting rooms, 20 translation booths as well as 25 restaurants, cafes and retail units.

Prince Salman highlighted the importance of tourism, saying the sector's growth had been an important driver of the country's comprehensive development.

Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi said the complex would be "a vital enabler in positioning Bahrain as an attractive destination for hosting global events and conferences".

The complex's design shows off Arabian art and culture with adaptable spaces for hosting large conventions, exhibitions and entertainment events.

Located in the country’s new precinct for events, sports and entertainment, Exhibition World Bahrain is adjacent to the Bahrain International Circuit and Al Dana Amphitheatre.

The new centre will be a neighbour of the soon-to-be-developed Bahrain International Sports City, with the district having easy access to Bahrain International Airport, major hotels and tourist attractions.