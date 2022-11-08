Shootout in Riyadh car showroom leads to 10 arrests

Riyadh police have arrested 10 people — nine Saudis and a foreigner — after a video circulated online showed gunshots being fired in a car showroom and a Mercedes being set alight.
Two people injured in the incident were taken to hospital.
The Saudi Ministry of the Interior said that the violence in the capital was linked to a dispute between drug dealers.
#فيديو | ضبط 8 مواطنين ووافد لتورطهم في حادثة إطلاق نار بمعرض للسيارات في #الرياضhttps://t.co/DiV9TUTea7#تم_القبض pic.twitter.com/ETnlD4VW5r— صحيفة المناطق السعودية (@AlMnatiq) November 7, 2022
Those arrested have been referred for prosecution, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Other suspects have been identified and more arrests are taking place.
Updated: November 08, 2022, 7:04 AM