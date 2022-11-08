Shootout in Riyadh car showroom leads to 10 arrests

A dispute between drug dealers in the Saudi capital turns violent

Riyadh police made the arrests after a video circulated online showed shots being fired and a Mercedes being set alight. Photo: Public Security Department / Twitter
The National
Nov 08, 2022
Riyadh police have arrested 10 people — nine Saudis and a foreigner — after a video circulated online showed gunshots being fired in a car showroom and a Mercedes being set alight.

Two people injured in the incident were taken to hospital.

The Saudi Ministry of the Interior said that the violence in the capital was linked to a dispute between drug dealers.

Those arrested have been referred for prosecution, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Other suspects have been identified and more arrests are taking place.

Updated: November 08, 2022, 7:04 AM
