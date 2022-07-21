As walls of memories are torn down in Jeddah, modern developments rise up

“I've lived here almost my whole life,” said Haifa, a Sudanese woman in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah, pointing to a torn-down building surrounded by rubble, south of the city.

Jeddah, along with several other cities, is undergoing a huge change and one of the major projects is to redevelop the city after removing old and uninhabited buildings and replacing them with modern housing.

Municipal authorities say the renovation work in 64 districts across Jeddah is due to conclude by mid-November this year. Around 20 districts will be developed without demolishment work.

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs said approximately 82.1 per cent of the country's population resides in urban areas.

“The conditions in these areas are unfavourable and lack security. There are no blueprints, its infrastructure is nearly non-existent, it is a den of crime,” said Saleh Al Turki, the newly appointed mayor of Makkah, who was previously the mayor of Jeddah.

The municipality on Monday announced that 28 run-down areas and other neighbourhoods have so far been razed as part of the Jeddah redevelopment plan. “Out of the total 32 neighbourhoods, four are remaining and they will be removed within the scheduled timeline,” said spokesperson Muhammad Al Baqmi.

Reconstruction begins in South of Jeddah. Photo: The National

Haifa came to the kingdom more than two decades ago soon after she got married and worked in different households as a helper, to earn a living.

“My whole family, including my five children and my relatives, lived in these areas,” she said.

Haifa said she currently lives with her children in a shared apartment, while the rest of her family have been returned to Sudan.

Modernising Jeddah

But while some people worry about the impact of the sweeping changes, many believe the system is fair and progress is the only way forward.

“This is great and extremely important — how can you preserve our heritage without looking after it?” says Aziz Muhammad, a photographer in Jeddah. “You can only preserve something in good condition, when you look after it and that's what the government wants, to build sustainable infrastructure and one that is easy to maintain”.

Reconstruction begins in South of Jeddah. Photo: The National

“The conditions in some of these buildings make it impossible to live in. Plus they are in dire condition and look horrible. I think it's time someone paid attention and said 'let's make it better', finally,” says Uzma Khan, a Pakistani national living in Aziziyah district in Jeddah.

“It's a shambles. Yes, it's inconvenient for people to move out or find new homes but the authorities want to make this a better place for them in the end,” she says.

Winds of Change

In one of Jeddah's oldest gold souqs, called “Kandara”, shopkeepers say the city is now “changing by the day”.

In these old streets, hundreds of people used to live and it would always be buzzing with Yemeni, African and Asian children, traffic and noise. But not anymore.

Abdullah, a shopkeeper in Kandara, looks at the quiet and empty street around his store. “We are still here,” he says with a smile. “Even when this place will have tall towers and become like Dubai.”

Saudi Arabia has allotted housing units for a total of 5,589 Saudi families whose homes were demolished in the slums and broken down neighbourhoods in Jeddah, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah revealed earlier this month.

Directives were further issued to expedite the disbursement of compensation to citizens that began this month.

A spokesman from the Jeddah Slums Committee told The National, “everything is on track and we are going according to schedule”.

صور لبعض مناطق الإزالة في جدة صباح يوم عرفة في رحلة العودة من دكا pic.twitter.com/aKinsg1ue1 — Sami alghamdi (@capt_samiB777) July 10, 2022

He said more than 20 neighbourhoods have been completed while only 12 remain “until the end of the year”.

More than 200 beneficiaries were given housing, including 85,000 free services, such as payment of rent, luggage transfer, and distribution of meals, medicines, and other essential goods.

Jeddah governorate’s Undeveloped Neighbourhoods Committee in June began paying SR1 billion ($267 million) to Saudi landowners whose properties were demolished as part of the restoration project.

The infrastructure development for the Idle Land Programme will help increase homeownership for its citizens to 70 per cent by 2030.

Slums being demolished south of Jeddah. Photo: The National

“I am buying property and think it's a great chance for young Saudi entrepreneurs and investors to buy now as an investment for long-term profits,” says Hussein Abdullah, a businessman in Jeddah.

Prince Khaled said slums would be developed to reflect the aspirations of the leadership and take Jeddah into the ranks of developed countries' modern cities.

Many locals feel the changes are quick, but required, to make a difference to the standard of living in a growing economy.

Piled up rubble is what remains of buildings on March 14, 2022, bulldozed as part of a clearance and construction government project, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. AFP

The projects will cover the renovation of 32 neighbourhoods. Muhammad Al Baqami, spokesman for the Jeddah Mayoralty, revealed that 20 dilapidated neighbourhoods have been demolished so far.

“Removal of slums in Jeddah will be completed by the end of this year and all construction waste will be recycled,” he said.

Currently, families that are part of the social security schemes and residents who have title deeds of their properties are given housing until they receive full financial compensation.

Residents are asked to apply for compensation through the official website (https://services.jeddah.gov.sa/) to help streamline the process.

The settlement will be adjusted according to the timeline and completion of the project, including the inventory and evaluation of the demolished properties, and verifying title deeds, along with other required documents.

For citizens who are neither beneficiaries of social security schemes nor deed holders, the government decided that the concerned authorities will investigate their cases before providing housing.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in December announced the $20 billion Jeddah Central project that will revamp about 570 hectares of the city's waterfront area. The project will include several green spaces, an opera house, an oceanarium and a sport stadium, along with more than 17,000 residential units and 2,700 hotel rooms.

Jeddah's Al Balad (old town) hosted the Red Sea Film Festival last year.

Shami Asad, a resident of Al Balad in Jeddah, said: “It was mind-blowing, to have international icons line up in Al Balad, one of the oldest parts of the city.

“It gives Al Balad and Jeddah so much power and recognition — like it deserves. It is great to see the government take care of these areas and showcase them to the world.”