Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Saudi Arabia

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

He was met at King Khalid International Airport near the capital Riyadh by the kingdom's Deputy Foreign Minister Walid bin Abdul Karim Al Khuraiji before meeting Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan.

Mr Lavrov came from a meeting with Bahrain's King Hamad in Manama on Monday. In a press conference with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani on Tuesday, Mr Lavrov called on Ukraine to de-mine its territorial waters to allow the safe passage of ships through the Black and Azov seas to solve a global food crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Western countries “created a lot of artificial problems by closing their ports to Russian ships, disrupting logistics and financial chains,” Mr Lavrov told reporters.

Mr Lavrov will also visit Turkey next week to discuss creating a potential sea corridor for Ukrainian agricultural exports, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

In a phone call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to enable the unhindered export of grain from Ukrainian ports in co-ordination with Turkey.

Mr Cavusoglu said work was still under way with the United Nations to reach an agreement on creating the corridor from the Black Sea, but that issues between Moscow and Kyiv remained. He said the UN had proposed forming a joint observation mechanism to monitor the shipping route, and that Turkey was open to the idea.

He said Russia wanted some western sanctions on its insurance sector lifted. Mr Cavusoglu said these would affect the ships that will participate in the potential shipping network, while Ukraine did not want Russian warships to approach its docks in Odesa.