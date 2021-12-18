Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Algeria on Arab Cup win

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid offered his congratulations on Saturday to Algeria for a “deserved” victory in the final of the Arab Cup.

The UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai hailed a “beautiful historic match” and the “heroic' performance of losing finalists Tunisia.

Algeria were crowned champions of the inaugural Fifa Arab Cup on Saturday night, when they defeated Tunisia 2-0 after extra-time in the final in Qatar.

ألف مبروك لمنتخب الجزائر فوزهم المستحق بكأس العرب في مباراة تاريخية جميلة..ومبروك لتونس أداءهم البطولي

ألف مبروك للشقيقة قطر التنظيم المتميز والناجح للبطولة والذي عزز ثقة العالم بقدراتهم استعداداً لكأس العالم في ٢٠٢٢

ألف مبروك لكل العرب اجتماعهم في بطولة جمعت الشعوب وأفرحت الجميع — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 18, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed offered his congratulations to the hosts Qatar “for the outstanding and successful organisation” which has boosted confidence ahead of the World Cup next year, also to be held in Qatar.

“Congratulations to all the Arabs for meeting in a tournament that brought people together and made everyone happy,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Qatar secured third place on Saturday by defeating Egypt on penalties in Doha.

Abu Dhabi has been confirmed as host of the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup, which will now be held next year. The UAE has previously staged the Club World Cup four times, with Abu Dhabi hosting in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

Chelsea qualify for the Club World Cup as reigning European champions, alongside African counterparts Al Ahly of Egypt, and Oceanic champions Auckland City of New Zealand. Jazira, who captured last season’s Arabian Gulf League — the domestic competition has since been renamed the Adnoc Pro League — will contest the event for the second time.