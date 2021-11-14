Rain in Saudi Arabia: Jeddah hit by wet weather as temperatures drop

There was heavy rainfall and thunder in Jeddah on Sunday morning as temperatures fell to 21°C.

Residents in the Saudi city awoke to pleasant conditions and cool showers on Saturday.

But by Sunday the rainfall had increased and commuters found travelling in the city difficult.

"It was quite sudden and heavy. I had gone for a meeting and was stuck there due to the heavy rainfall. It looks like the traffic today is about to be hectic," said Arshad Mustafa, a Pakistani resident in Jeddah.

On Saturday afternoon, families gathered at places such as the city's corniche to enjoy the cool temperatures, as well as enjoying picnics at the park and by the sea with their children.

"I drove my parents and children around the corniche yesterday. The weather was lovely," Fatima Bashaen, a Saudi citizen, told The National.

"We got coffee and ice cream. My kids wore boots and raincoats and enjoyed playing in the rain."

Children play in the rain in Jeddah on Saturday afternoon. Mariam Nihal / The National

"We love rain and are excited that it's finally winter. It's been a long time and we are planning to go to Winter Wonderland in Riyadh this weekend."

The weather in Saudi Arabia is likely to be cold from December 7 to January 14, a member of the kingdom's Committee for Nomenclature of Distinguished Climatic Conditions said.