Battle for Yemen's strategic Marib city claims 78 lives

A Yemeni fighter allied to government forces leaves the front lines in Marib. AP

The battle for the strategic Yemeni city of Marib between rebels and pro-government troops has claimed another 78 lives.

Sixty Houthi rebels were killed, most of them in air strikes in the past 24 hours, AFP reported, citing a government military official. Eighteen pro-government troops were killed and dozens injured in fighting over the past 48 hours, other military sources said.

The rebels rarely report casualty numbers.

The fight between Yemen's government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the Iran-allied Houthi rebels has intensified in recent days in the province of Marib, the military official said. Air strikes have also intensified.

The fighting is concentrated in the north and the west of the governorate.

The rebels themselves reported early on Wednesday that the coalition had launched at least 30 such strikes against them across Marib province.

"The Houthis last night launched a military offensive that continued into the early hours of Wednesday morning," the pro-government official said. The loyalist troops were able to repel the insurgents despite a small advance on the northern front.

Yemen's internationally recognised government and the Houthis have been at war since 2014, when the insurgents seized the capital, Sanaa.

In February, the Houthis increased efforts to seize Marib, the government's last northern stronghold, in fighting that has since killed hundreds on both sides.

Control of the oil-rich region would strengthen the Houthis' bargaining position in peace talks.

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

From Europe to the Middle East, economic success brings wealth - and lifestyle diseases A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted. One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain. In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems. The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014. And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

The lowdown Badla Rating: 2.5/5 Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

The Dictionary of Animal Languages

Heidi Sopinka

​​​​​​​Scribe

The specs: 2018 Infiniti QX80 Price: base / as tested: Dh335,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 400hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.1L / 100km

