Yemen's forces reclaim parts of territory in central Bayda

YEMEN MARIB CONFLICT A fighter loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government takes position during the fight against Houthi militiamen in the northeastern province of Marib. EPA (EPA)

Heavy fighting has raged between forces of Yemen’s internationally recognised government and Houthi rebels in central Bayda province.

Government forces and allied tribesmen, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, reclaimed large swathes of territory in the province, according to Moammar Al Iryani, Yemen's information minister.

Houthi officials said the rebels suffered heavy losses in the fighting that raged over the weekend and sent reinforcements to the province to repel government attacks. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief media.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognised government into exile. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year on the side of the government.

Amer Al Homaiqani, a spokesman for tribesmen fighting alongside government forces, said they took control of the district of Zahir and progressed westward to the provincial capital of Bayda.

He posted videos on social media purportedly showing armoured vehicles and other military equipment he says were taken from Houthis who fled their fortified positions.

The media centre of Yemen’s army said they also retook several villages in Bayda’s eastern district of Sawmaa.

Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed said a military operation began to “liberate” Bayda from the Iran-backed Houthis.

Fighting in Bayda came as the Houthis attempt to break through government defences in the strategic city of Marib. The rebels have been attempting since February to capture it from the internationally recognised government, which would complete their control over the northern part of Yemen.

However, they have not made substantial progress and have suffered heavy losses amid stiff resistance from government forces aided by the Saudi-led coalition supporting them.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 YEMEN EDUCATION SCHOOLGIRLS Girls wait to get school bags provided by a local aid group, Mona Relief Yemen, at a public school in Sana'a, Yemen. Mona Relief Yemen has distributed school bags to encourage girls to keep attending classes as the number of out-of-school children is estimated more than two million, compared to 1.6 million before the ongoing war escalated in Yemen in 2015. EPA (EPA)

Separately, in the southern province of Abyan, an explosion killed three people and wounded 22 others in a military camp on Sunday, according to Defence Minister Mohammed Al Maqdishi.

It was not clear what caused the blast, but Mr Al Maqdishi accused the Houthis of firing a missile that hit a mosque at the camp. The rebels did not claim the attack.

The conflict in Yemen has killed more than 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Just over 2 million school-age girls and boys are now out of school in #Yemen, as poverty, conflict and lack of opportunities disrupt their education. This is double the number of out-of-school children in 2015 when the conflict started. @UNICEF_Yemen https://t.co/5cDKffWtFS — UNICEF Media (@UNICEFmedia) July 5, 2021

The UN children agency said just over two million children are out of school as poverty, conflict and lack of opportunities disrupt their education. That's double the number of out-of-school children in 2015, Unicef said.

The agency said boys and girls are vulnerable to being coerced into child labour or recruited into the fighting. More than 3,600 children in Yemen were recruited in the past six years, it said.

“The conflict has a staggering impact on every aspect of children’s lives, yet access to education provides a sense of normality for children in even the most desperate contexts and protects them from multiple forms of exploitation,” said Philippe Duamelle, Unicef representative to Yemen.

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2