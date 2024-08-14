Nasa pushes back deadline to return Boeing Starliner crew due to safety concerns

Nasa has pushed back the deadline for the Boeing Starliner's return flight amid concerns over the spaceship's flight readiness, saying the two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station could be there for eight months.

“Right now, the agency has taken the time to ensure we are not putting the crew at a higher risk than is necessary, and as astronauts, that's always something worth waiting for,” said Joe Acaba, chief of the Astronaut Office.

A decision will be made on the matter at the end of the August, Nasa officials said.

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have been on the ISS for more than two months, arriving on the first crewed flight in Boeing's commercial space programme, which was supposed to last eight days.

The astronauts were left stranded due to technical problems including helium leaks and thruster issues. Mr Acaba said Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore could be stuck on the ISS for up to eight months, as they would have to wait for a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

The extended time in space could have harmful effects for the astronauts, including increased levels of radiation. And if they do need to return home on a SpaceX flight, they will be doing so without suits, as their Boeing suits are not fit for use.

“This mission was a test flight … they knew this mission might not be perfect,” Mr Acaba said. “Human space flight is inherently risky and, as astronauts, we accept that as part of the job.”

While they wait for a ride home, the two astronauts are keeping busy, officials said, contributing to on-board research and maintenance.

A resupply vehicle is expected to dock at the ISS at the weekend. Nasa is working with Boeing to come up with a solution that will bring the astronauts home.

“I've got tremendous respect for Boeing and the Boeing team and that respect has grown through this process,” Nasa associate administrator Ken Bowersox said.

“We've had very honest discussions with each other and I'm not surprised that the Boeing team is 100 per cent behind their vehicle.”

Boeing remains “confident” in the Starliner's ability to return safely with crew, the company said this month.

Company Profile Name: Takestep

Started: March 2018

Founders: Mohamed Khashaba, Mohamed Abdallah, Mohamed Adel Wafiq and Ayman Taha

Based: Cairo, Egypt

Sector: health technology

Employees: 11 full time and 22 part time

Investment stage: pre-Series A

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Klipit Started: 2022 Founders: Venkat Reddy, Mohammed Al Bulooki, Bilal Merchant, Asif Ahmed, Ovais Merchant Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Digital receipts, finance, blockchain Funding: $4 million Investors: Privately/self-funded

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

The specs Engine: 1.8-litre 4-cyl turbo

Power: 190hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 320Nm from 1,800-5,000rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch auto

Fuel consumption: 6.7L/100km

Price: From Dh111,195

On sale: Now

Kandahar Director: Ric Roman Waugh Stars: Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal Rating: 2.5/5

Company Profile Company name: Namara

Started: June 2022

Founder: Mohammed Alnamara

Based: Dubai

Sector: Microfinance

Current number of staff: 16

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Family offices



UAE'S YOUNG GUNS 1 Esha Oza, age 26, 79 matches



2 Theertha Satish, age 20, 66 matches



3 Khushi Sharma, age 21, 65 matches



4 Kavisha Kumari, age 21, 79 matches



5 Heena Hotchandani, age 23, 16 matches



6 Rinitha Rajith, age 18, 34 matches



7 Samaira Dharnidharka, age 17, 53 matches



8 Vaishnave Mahesh, age 17, 68 matches



9 Lavanya Keny, age 17, 33 matches



10 Siya Gokhale, age 18, 33 matches



11 Indhuja Nandakumar, age 18, 46 matches

TWISTERS Director: Lee Isaac Chung Starring: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos Rating: 2.5/5

NATIONAL SELECTIONS 6pm: Falling Shadow

6.35pm: Quality Boone

7.10pm: Al Dasim

7.45pm: Withering

8.20pm: Lazuli

8.55pm: Tiger Nation

9.30pm: Modern News

What is graphene? Graphene is extracted from graphite and is made up of pure carbon. It is 200 times more resistant than steel and five times lighter than aluminum. It conducts electricity better than any other material at room temperature. It is thought that graphene could boost the useful life of batteries by 10 per cent. Graphene can also detect cancer cells in the early stages of the disease. The material was first discovered when Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov were 'playing' with graphite at the University of Manchester in 2004.

Results: 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah (PA) | Group 2 | US$55,000 (Dirt) | 1,600 metres Winner: AF Al Sajanjle, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 7.05pm: Meydan Sprint (TB) | Group 2 | $250,000 (Turf) | 1,000m Winner: Blue Point, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (D) | 1,600m Winner: Muntazah, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 8.15pm: Meydan Trophy Conditions (TB) | $100,000 (T) | 1,900m Winner: Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 (TB) | $250,000 (T) | 1,800m Winner: Poetic Charm, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) | $135,000 (D) | 1,200m Winner: Lava Spin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (T) | 2,410m Winner: Mountain Hunter, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor

Confirmed bouts (more to be added) Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.



MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Norway v Spain, Saturday, 10.45pm, UAE

Company profile Company name: Fasset

Started: 2019

Founders: Mohammad Raafi Hossain, Daniel Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $2.45 million

Current number of staff: 86

Investment stage: Pre-series B

Investors: Investcorp, Liberty City Ventures, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Primal Capital, Wealthwell Ventures, FHS Capital, VN2 Capital, local family offices

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Revibe

Started: 2022

Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour

Based: UAE

Industry: Refurbished electronics

Funds raised so far: $10m

Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy Rating: 3/5

The specs Engine: Long-range single or dual motor with 200kW or 400kW battery Power: 268bhp / 536bhp Torque: 343Nm / 686Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Max touring range: 620km / 590km Price: From Dh250,000 (estimated) On sale: Later this year

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Company Profile Name: Direct Debit System

Started: Sept 2017

Based: UAE with a subsidiary in the UK

Industry: FinTech

Funding: Undisclosed

Investors: Elaine Jones

Number of employees: 8



The specs: 2017 Dodge Viper SRT Price, base / as tested Dh460,000 Engine 8.4L V10 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 645hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 813Nm @ 5,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 16.8L / 100km

COMPANY PROFILE Company: Eco Way

Started: December 2023

Founder: Ivan Kroshnyi

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Electric vehicles

Investors: Bootstrapped with undisclosed funding. Looking to raise funds from outside



ROUTE TO TITLE Round 1: Beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2

Round 2: Beat Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5

Round 3: Beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2

Round 4: Beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0

Quarter-final: Beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2

Semi-final: Beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4

Final: Beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2