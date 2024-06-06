Boeing Starliner craft carrying two astronauts to arrive at space station tonight

Two Nasa astronauts are set to arrive at the International Space Station on Thursday evening aboard the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

The much-delayed launch took place on Wednesday from a Florida spaceport and is part of Nasa’s efforts to secure another “taxi ride” to the orbiting laboratory, in addition to SpaceX.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who are expected to reach the station at 8.15pm GST and stay there for about a week, are testing the spacecraft to ensure it is ready for commercial operations.

"With Starliner’s launch, separation from the rocket, and arrival on orbit, Boeing’s Crew Flight Test is right on track,” said Mark Nappi, vice president and manager of Boeing’s Commercial Crew Programme.

“Everyone is focused on giving Suni and Butch a safe, comfortable, ride and performing a successful test mission from start to finish.”

A mission years in the making

Nasa awarded Boeing a $4.2 billion contract under its Commercial Crew Programme, which aims to encourage companies to develop spacecraft that can deliver astronauts into space.

Boeing had been trying to develop the Starliner capsule for nearly a decade, but the launch was plagued with delays because of technical issues.

During this mission, Boeing will monitor a series of automatic spacecraft maneouvers from its mission control centre in Houston, while Nasa will oversee space station operations throughout the flight.

The astronauts will help verify the spacecraft is performing as intended by testing the environmental control system, the displays and control system and by maneouvering the thrusters.

Seasoned space travellers

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, are on their way to the International Space Station after a successful launch on Wednesday. Photo: EPA

Ms Williams, a retired Navy captain, has logged 322 days in space and completed seven spacewalks totalling 50 hours and 40 minutes.

Mr Wilmore is a US Navy captain who has spent 178 days in space. He was selected as an astronaut in 2000.

Yesterday's launch was the third attempt that Boeing and Nasa have made in under a month to send the astronauts to the station.

The original launch date of May 6 was cancelled only hours before lift-off due to a faulty oxygen relief valve in the Atlas V rocket's Centaur upper stage.

The investigation and replacement of the valve pushed the launch back to May 17, and then further delays occurred after a helium leak was detected in the Starliner's service module.

Boeing completed an unmanned test flight in 2022 when a Starliner capsule docked on the ISS and returned to Earth.

The launch came after an unsuccessful test flight in 2019, in which the craft failed to reach the station due to a software glitch.

Elon Musk's SpaceX, also part of the Commercial Crew Programme, has dominated the lucrative business and delivered eight crews to the ISS on behalf of Nasa since 2020.

The company is launching its deep-space rocket Starship today at 4pm GST from a launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas.

It is the fourth test flight of the rocket in a little over a year, with each flight helping SpaceX get closer to starting commercial operations of Starship.

SpaceX is contracted by Nasa to carry humans to the Moon in 2026 using Starship technology under the agency’s Artemis programme.