Rare planetary alignment to be visible in UAE skies on Thursday

Four planets are set to align on Thursday in a rare celestial event that will be visible from the UAE and other countries.

Venus, Saturn, Neptune and Mars will be part of the planetary alignment, which happens when planets gather closely on one side of the Sun at the same time.

All planets will be visible to the naked eye, except Neptune, which can be observed better through a telescope.

The clear spring sky is expected to offer unobstructed view of the stellar spectacle, with the Moon also gracing the skies on the same night.

Venus is expected to shine the brightest, followed by Mars which can be distinguished by its reddish tint and then Saturn.

The planetary alignment is taking place on April 4. Photo: Star Walk

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, said that the planets will line up above the eastern horizon at dawn, east of the Moon, according to Emirates news agency Wam.

The order would first include the Moon, then Mars, Saturn, Neptune and then Venus, which will rise about 30 minutes before sunrise.

It is possible that the alignment could extend to several days, including when the total solar eclipse takes place in Mexico, the US and Canada on April 8.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, which has been called the ‘devil comet’ because of its pointy shape that resembles horns, could also be more visible to the naked eye during the eclipse.

The comet will be visible in many parts of the world until April 21.