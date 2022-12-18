World Cup 2022 closing ceremony: When is it and who is performing?

Ahead of the final match in the World Cup 2022 tournament, there's a party to be had.

As Argentina get set to take on France at Lusail Stadium in Doha, fans in Qatar and around the world will be able to enjoy an epic closing ceremony, dubbed A Night to Remember.

Unfolding over 15 minutes ahead of the final match, the closing ceremony coincides with Qatar National Day and will capture the energy of the 80,000-plus fans set to attend the last of 64 matches, meaning a festive atmosphere is guaranteed.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the 2022 World Cup closing ceremony?

It will take place on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Doha, ahead of the 6pm kick-off time as Argentina take on France in the World Cup final.

What will happen at the ceremony?

Designed to celebrate the world coming together for 29 days, the spectacle will include songs from the official Fifa soundtrack that has marked memorable moments throughout the Middle East’s first world cup tournament.

Fans can expect music, poetry, song and dance.

Who will be performing at the world cup closing ceremony?

Qatari singer Aisha and Nigerian Afro-pop star Davido will perform Hayya Hayya (Better Together). Released in April, the first World Cup anthem is a lovely fusion of styles and cultures, powered by Khaleeji percussion and a reggae groove.

Read more New anthem for World Cup 2022 features Emirati singer Balqees

Puerto Rican reggaeton star Ozuna teams up with French hip-hop artist Gims to take the stage with Arhbo, a funky, club-ready track featuring an arresting Arabic vocal loop in the chorus.

Finally, the female-strong line-up of Light The Sky, including Nora Fatehi, Emirati singer Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal, will perform their catchy track. It's all about creating a party vibe and comes with the kind of walloping and easy-to-chant chorus fit for stadiums packed with international fans.

How can I watch the 2022 World Cup closing ceremony?

An Argentina fan outside Lusail Stadium ahead of the World Cup 2022 closing ceremony. Getty Images

Fifa has asked fans attending in person to take their seats in Lusail Stadium by 4.30pm (local time) on Sunday to catch the closing ceremony.

The game kicks of at 6pm (local time) and with 88,000 spectators expected, it would be a good idea to get there early.

Viewers will also be able to see the action on television screens around the world as part of the pre-match action.

The final will be played from 7pm UAE time (6pm local) on Sunday. Arabic coverage will start at 9am UAE time on beIN Sports' free-to-air channel, beIN Sports MAX 1, and beIN Sports' YouTube channel.

English live coverage starts at 12pm on beIN Sports Max 3. The commentary on the final match will kick off at 5pm and will be available in both Spanish and English.