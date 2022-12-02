Costa Rica v Germany player ratings: Campbell 6, Vargas 5; Gnabry 9, Havertz 9

Four-time champions Germany sensationally crashed out of the World Cup despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their last Group E match on Thursday, tumbling out at the first hurdle for the second consecutive time.

Germany had arrived in Qatar determined to restore their tarnished reputation following their shock 2018 group stage exit. Instead they finished third in the standings, level on four points with Spain but behind on goal difference and will return home early once more.

Japan topped Group E with six points following their 2-1 win over the Spaniards and will face Croatia in the last 16 while Spain will take on Morocco. Costa Rica finished last on three points.

On a night of unrelenting drama in the desert near Doha, the Germans struck first with Serge Gnabry in the 10th minute but saw the Central Americans score twice with Yeltsin Tejeda and a Manuel Neuer own goal before a Kai Havertz brace put them back in front.

Fellow substitute Niclas Fuellkrug added a fourth in stoppage time but even that was not enough to prolong their World Cup stay.

It was the first time in their illustrious World Cup history that Germany had failed to win any of their first two group matches and despite bagging a win on their last attempt, they will be departing Qatar with dropped heads.