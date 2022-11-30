World Cup live: Countdown to final matches in Group C and D

<div><h2><strong>World Cup day 10 summary</strong></h2><div><p>The final games in Group A and B saw the first four teams progress to the knockout stages.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/29/netherlands-land-final-blow-on-qatars-underwhelming-world-cup-campaign/">Netherlands finished top of Group A</a> after proving too strong for Qatar, triumphing 2-0 at Al Bayt Stadium.</p><p>Kalidou Koulibaly scored a second-half winner as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/29/koulibaly-scores-second-half-winner-against-ecuador-as-senegal-secure-last-16-spot/">Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1</a> at the Khalifa International Stadium to finish second in Group A and book their place in the last 16.</p><p>In Group B, Marcus Rashford’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/29/marcus-rashford-the-star-as-england-book-last-16-clash-against-senegal/">brilliant double helped England reach the knockout phase</a> as group winners and brought Wales’ first World Cup appearance since 1958 to an end.</p><p>Christian Pulisic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/29/christian-pulisic-fires-usa-into-world-cup-last-16-as-they-edge-past-iran/">fired the USA into the last 16</a> with a 1-0 win over Iran at Al Thumama Stadium.</p><p><strong>Wednesday's games (Qatar time):</strong></p><div><strong>Group D:</strong></div><div>Australia v Denmark (6pm)<br />Tunisia v France (6pm)</div><p><strong>Group C:</strong><br />Poland v Argentina (10pm)<br />Saudi Arabia v Mexico (10pm)</p></div></div><div class="csptesti1669790113668938561" style="display: none;"></div>