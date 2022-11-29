World Cup live: Final round of matches in Group A and B

<h2><strong>World Cup day nine wrap</strong></h2><div>Monday's action started with a bang as Cameroon came from two goals down to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/28/cameroon-battle-back-to-earn-point-against-serbia-in-rollercoaster-world-cup-clash/">earn a 3-3 draw against Serbia</a> in Group G.</div><div></div><div>At 3-1 down and seemingly on their way out of the tournament the Africans responded in spectacular fashion as substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored an early contender for goal of the tournament and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised.</div><div><p>Mohammed Kudus scored twice to help <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/28/kudus-grabs-winner-as-ghana-edge-past-south-korea-in-world-cup-thriller/">Ghana beat South Korea 3-2</a> in a World Cup Group H thriller at a rocking Education City Stadium keeping the Black Stars in contention for a place in the last 16.</p><p>Five-time World Cup winners Brazil punched their ticket to the knockout rounds thanks to a rocket finish from midfielder <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/28/casemiro-scores-brazil-winner-against-switzerland-to-seal-spot-in-next-stage-of-world-cup/">Casemiro in a 1-0 win over Switzerland</a>.</p><p>Joining them in the last-16 is Portugal after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/28/bruno-fernandes-stars-as-portugal-beat-uruguay-to-reach-world-cup-knockout-phase/">Bruno Fernandes brace saw off Uruguay</a>.</p><p><strong>Tuesday's games</strong></p><p>Netherlands v Qatar (6pm Qatar time)</p><p>Ecuador v Senegal (6pm)</p><p>Iran v USA (10pm)</p><p>Wales v England (10pm)</p></div>