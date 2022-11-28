World Cup live: Germany reaction and Portugal v Uruguay build-up

<h2><strong>World Cup day eight wrap</strong></h2><p>Germany salvaged a point as they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/27/germany-scramble-draw-against-spain-to-keep-last-16-hopes-alive/">drew 1-1 with Spain</a> during their World Cup game at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.</p><div><p>Alvaro Morata gave Spain a deserved lead in the 62nd minute, only for the goal to be cancelled out by substitute Niclas Fullkrug in the 83rd minute.</p><p><em>Der Mannschaft</em>, however, must win their next game and will need results go in their favour to progress to the next round of the tournament.</p><p>Earlier, their Group E opponents <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/27/keysher-fuller-goal-earns-costa-rica-shock-late-win-over-japan-at-world-cup/">Costa Rica emerged victorious in a 1-0 win over Japan</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/27/morocco-stun-belgium-with-famous-world-cup-victory-to-spark-wild-celebrations/">Morocco provided another major World Cup upset</a> after beating Belgium 2-0, while Croatia showed their class by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/27/canny-croatia-use-all-their-know-how-to-overcome-young-guns-canada-in-world-cup/">thrashing Canada 4-1</a>.</p><p>Monday will see tournament favourites Brazil in action against Switzerland.</p><p>And <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/28/old-foes-ronaldo-and-godin-to-lock-horns-again-as-portugal-face-uruguay-at-world-cup/">Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal</a> will take on Uruguay in a highly anticipated clash in Group H.</p><p><strong>Monday fixtures</strong></p><p>Cameroon v Serbia (1pm, Qatar time)<br />South Korea v Ghana (4pm)<br />Brazil v Switzerland (7pm)<br />Portugal v Uruguay (10pm)</p></div><div></div><div class="csptesti1669615807619980951" style="display: none;"></div>