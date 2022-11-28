Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal prepare for Uruguay World Cup revenge mission - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo trained with the rest of the squad as he prepares for his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup.

Uruguay's 2-1 win in Russia knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup at the last-16 stage.

A win for Portugal on Monday will see them qualify for the knockout stage while a repeat of their win four years ago would see Uruguay move on to four points and boost their own chances of advancing.

Ronaldo has been at the centre of attention in Qatar, where he arrived for what is expected to be his final World Cup seeking personal and national history.

His controversial penalty in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in their opening Group H match saw Ronaldo become the first player to score in five World Cups.

Portugal have never won the World Cup, and Ronaldo has never taken his team past the semi-finals.

“This is just the beginning,” Ronaldo said in an Instagram post. “There are no impossibilities.”

Uruguay played to a 0-0 draw against South Korea and can't advance or be eliminated on Monday. But a loss would make Uruguay vulnerable headed into their final group stage match against Ghana.