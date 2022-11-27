World Cup live: Reaction to Argentina's win plus build-up to four games

<h2><strong>Germany train for vital Spain clash as Flick urges players to show 'quality'</strong></h2><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2022/11/27/b7f2149c-87ca-41df-b6b4-6acd73a4bf8e.jpg" /><figcaption>Kai Havertz and his Germany teammates take part in a training session at the Al Shamal Stadium. EPA</figcaption></figure><p>Germany manager Hansi Flick has called on his players to show their "quality" against Spain as the four-time World Cup winners face a do-or-die clash on Sunday night.</p><p></p></div><div><p>Flick and Germany were left reeling after crashing to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/23/japan-continue-asian-march-at-world-cup-with-inspiring-win-over-germany/" target="_blank">shock opening defeat to Japan</a> in Group E, an upset that has left them staring down the barrel of a first round elimination for a second straight World Cup.</p><p>A loss to Spain would see Germany eliminated if Japan avoid defeat against Costa Rica in Sunday's other Group E game.</p><p>"We have a team that has quality, that can implement the things (we are working on), and we are very positive about it," Flick said.</p><p>"We need to arrive with courage and with faith in our quality for this game against Spain."</p><p>Ahead of the crucial clash, the Germany squad took part in a final training session at Al Shamal Stadium on Monday.</p><p>Check out the best photos from the training session <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/27/germany-train-for-vital-spain-clash-as-flick-urges-players-to-show-quality-in-pictures/">here</a></p></div>