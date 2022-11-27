DAY EIGHT LATEST
Image for World Cup live: Reaction to Argentina's win plus build-up to four games

World Cup live: Reaction to Argentina's win plus build-up to four games

Four games on Sunday including Spain v Germany in action

Four games on Sunday including Spain v Germany in action

DAY EIGHT LATEST
LIVE UPDATES
MATCHES
TABLES
ROUTE TO FINAL
VIDEOS
PICTURES
GROUP A
GROUP B
GROUP C
GROUP D
GROUP E
GROUP F
GROUP G
GROUP H
All matches are in Qatar time (-1 UAE, +3 GMT)
All matches are in Qatar time (-1 UAE, +3 GMT)
Live Updates
Loading ...
Updated: November 27, 2022, 8:04 AM
MATCHES
PICTURES
VIDEO