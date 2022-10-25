AlBaik sending five restaurant trucks to Fifa World Cup

Saudi Arabia's popular broasted chicken brand AlBaik is on its way to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

In a video posted on its Twitter account, AlBaik showed two of its restaurant trucks travelling to Doha.

The restaurant chain said it would have five trucks based in Qatar for the World Cup, which kicks off on November 20 with the hosts playing Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium.

#حب_يجمع_العالم ⚽️ #البيك

أول مطعمين متحركين من أصل ٥ في طريقهم إلى دولة #قطر الشقيقة للمشاركة في خدمة احبائنا هناك خلال مباريات كرة القدم#صنع_في_السعودية#بحبك_نكبر 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/tyUF0uUZtx — ®ALBAIK (@albaik) October 25, 2022

AlBaik, the fast food chain famous for its crispy chicken, opened in the UAE at The Dubai Mall last June, much to the delight of thousands of food fans across the country.

It then opened a pop-up venue at Expo 2020 Dubai and was one of the event's most popular outlets, with long queues outside its doors throughout the duration of the world's fair.

The outlet has since reopened at Expo City Dubai, serving up its broasted chicken, which is the chain's most popular dish alongside jumbo shrimp and fish fillet.

AlBaik also has outlets in the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Ajman, Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah and City Centre Sharjah.