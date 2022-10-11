Dubai Harbour to host Fifa World Cup fan festival

Read More: Where to watch World Cup 2022 games in fan zones in Dubai

Dubai Harbour will be one of six global locations to host an international Fifa World Cup fan festival during the tournament in Qatar.

The fan festival events, held outside the host country for the first time, will offer live match broadcasts from the World Cup, pop-up activations, performances by international DJs, local musicians and artists, as well as appearances by “Fifa Legends”.

🇶🇦​ Doha

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿​ London

🇲🇽​ Mexico City

🇧🇷​ Rio de Janeiro

🇧🇷​ Sao Paulo

🇰🇷​ Seoul

🇦🇪​ Dubai



The FIFA Fan Festival is going global! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 10, 2022

The waterfront location in Dubai will complement the main Fifa Fan Festival in Doha's Al Bidda Park.

The fan festival will be open from 12pm to 3am from November 20 to November 28, and from 3pm to 3am from November 29 to December 18. Entry to the fan festival will be by ticket, which will be available soon on the Fifa+ website.

Other cities hosting an international fan festival include London, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Seoul.

The Dubai Harbour fan venue is one of several that will be open across Dubai, with major venues located at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre and DIFC.

