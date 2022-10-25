Biden has updated Covid booster as US prepares for winter surge

US President Joe Biden received his updated Covid booster dose on Tuesday, as the country confronts a slow overall uptake of the new shot and faces a possible winter surge in cases and hospital admissions.

"The truth is, not enough people are getting [boosted]. We've got to change that so we can all have a safe and healthy holiday season," Mr Biden said before the injection.

US agencies last month approved bivalent Pfizer and Moderna booster shots against the original coronavirus and the Omicron variant.

Mr Biden, 79, was first vaccinated in December 2020, and he received his first booster in September 2021.

Because he was eligible due to his age, he had a second booster in March but was still infected with Covid in July.

Mr Biden credited the shots for ensuring he only had a mild bout of the disease, which was treated with the Paxlovid antiviral prescription. He also had a rebound Covid diagnosis.

More than 19.4 million people in the US over the age of 5 have received their updated booster dose, the most recent data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Mr Biden called on Congress to approve more than $22 billion in Covid funding.

His administration had to pause the government's free rapid home-testing programme because of funding shortfalls, and investments in newer treatments or vaccines may be at risk without more money.

The coming winter poses several challenges apart from a lagging booster campaign.

Fewer people are having Covid-19 tests and US agencies are updating their Covid data platforms less frequently, which may leave only a murky picture of the virus's effects on the country as new subvariants emerge.

The spectre of a serious Covid surge looms while reports say the US flu season has started earlier than normal, and as child RSV infections are overwhelming paediatric hospitals.

More than 1 million people have died of Covid-19 in the US.