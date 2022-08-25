UAE records 593 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 593 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, after an additional 236,071 tests were carried out.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,012,206.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the toll remaining at 2,341.

Another 628 people beat the virus, and total recoveries rose to 990,660.

More than 182 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Case numbers have been on the decline and have remained below the 700-mark since August 19.

Earlier this week, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) announced back-to-school Covid safety rules as public and private school pupils prepare to return to lessons next Monday after the summer break.

Teachers and pupils at UAE’s public schools have access to free PCR tests and mobile testing centres have been established at 226 public schools across the country.

For those in private schools, tests will still be chargeable. Only pupils aged 12 and over need to be tested.