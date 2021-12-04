Red Cross says Omicron variant shows dangers of vaccine inequality

The Omicron Covid variant has shown the dangers of vaccine inequality, particularly in conflict zones, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

ICRC Crisis Management Team head Esperanza Martinez warned vaccinating the tens of millions of people living in conflict zones and other hard-to-reach areas is an "absolute necessity" if the pandemic is to be resolved.

"Only a small sliver of vaccines has so far reached conflict zones, where families and entire communities often live without access to basic healthcare services," he said.

The Red Cross estimates that more than 100 million people now live in areas either fully or partially controlled by non-state armed groups, often leaving communities out of reach of vaccination campaigns run by health ministries.

These cohorts can only be reached "through a global, decisive and collective effort", said Mr Martinez.

He said the ICRC played a supporting role in the "complex task" and "facilitates vaccinations in last-mile areas by helping gain access across frontlines through its neutral, humanitarian work, and by helping with the logistics of transport and cold chains."

The challenges of such an endeavour in warzones are manifold.

Mr Martinez cited their unpredictability and typically weakened infrastructure and health systems.

He also said negotiations with armed groups can be time consuming and sensitive.

Vaccination rates in countries experiencing conflict are disturbingly low. In Ethiopia, South Sudan and Yemen around 1.2 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Somalia is at 3.5 percent, while Syria is at 4 percent.

That compares to a fully vaccinated rate of 43 percent globally, according to figures from Our World In Data.

"Omicron's fast-moving effect on the world shows how important it is to increase vaccination rates everywhere to reduce the risk to health workers and populations and the potential emergence of additional variants of concern," said Mr Martinez.