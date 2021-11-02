Passenger with Covid dies on flight from Turkey to Germany

A man who died on a Pegasus Airlines flight from Turkey to Germany last month had coronavirus, authorities have confirmed.

The 51-year-old was found motionless in his seat after flight PC1-43 from Istanbul touched down at Hamburg Airport on October 25.

He died during the flight but was fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to German news outlet Bild. There is no confirmation Covid-19 was the cause of death.

Regulations require passengers to provide evidence of their Covid-19 status before flying from Turkey to Germany. Passengers must either be fully vaccinated, recently recovered, or fully tested in order to be allowed on a flight.

"We extend our condolences to the family and neighbours of the passenger," said Pegasus Airlines.