Coronavirus: UAE reports 88 new cases and 142 recoveries

The UAE reported 88 new cases of Covid-19 and 142 recoveries on Thursday.

The daily caseload brought the total number of infections to 739,654. Recoveries now stand at 733,782.

Authorities said no deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll at 2,135.

The latest cases were identified from 282,773 tests. So far, the country has conducted 92,486,713 PCR tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily cases have consistently remained below 100 as 97.28 per cent of the country's population has received one dose of the vaccine while 87.14 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Nearly 30 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of December 2020.

The UAE has been ranked third in the world in a league table looking at how well countries are controlling the coronavirus while at the same time reopening their economies.

The Emirates were behind only Ireland and Spain in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking, which is published monthly by the business news agency.

A continued decrease in the number of cases and deaths, coupled with very high vaccination rates, enabled the Emirates to jump three places since the last table was released.