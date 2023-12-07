A Closer Look: What has Cop28 achieved so far?

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

The World Climate Action Summit has finished, the leaders have left and now the talks move to the next phase. Cop28 has reached the rest day.

Deals have been done, negotiations have been made and now parties are getting down to the details.

As we reach day seven of the climate summit, what exactly has been agreed?

Here, host Sarah Forster hears from The National's reporter John Dennehy on what's happened so far, and what is yet to come.

