A Closer Look: How the public can make the most of Cop28

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

One of the biggest events in the UAE's calendar is fast approaching with Cop28 poised to open its doors on November 28.

Although the first few days are reserved for high-level talks between officials in the Blue Zone, a wide variety of events and workshops in the Green Zone will be free to the public from December 3 to December 12.

Here, host Sarah Forster hears from The National's reporter John Dennehy on how to book tickets for the Green Zone and what will be on offer.

Read more

Cop28 explained: How to book tickets, what to do and how to get there

Kings, billionaires and faith leaders: Big names set to enter the fray at Cop28

Preparations for COP28 green zone – in pictures