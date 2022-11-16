US climate-change talks with China resume at Cop27, Kerry says

The US and China are “fully engaged” in talks at the UN climate summit in Egypt, US climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday, raising hopes that a positive outcome could emerge from the talks.

Mr Kerry met China's top climate official Xie Zhenhua on Tuesday, signalling a return to communication between the two after Beijing put such talks on hold three months ago in retaliation for US house speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.

Asked about the outcome of the meeting, Kerry would only say: “We'll have to see, it’s a late start.”

The resumption of formal contact between the world’s two largest gas emitters came as progress at Cop27 is threatened by a growing and bitter divide between rich nations and poor developing countries.

US climate envoy John Kerry at the UN climate summit in Egypt. AFP

China’s U-turn on climate contact with the US followed a partial thaw in relations between the US and China during the G20 meeting that ended on Wednesday in Bali, Indonesia.

In their final communique, the G20 leaders declared their commitment to pursue more ambitious limits on global heating, a positive development that prompted Egypt’s Cop27 presidency’s special representative to welcome it.

Wael Aboulmagd, a career Egyptian diplomat, said the final declaration contained many promising aspects.

"There are very strong elements and commitments, and reiterations of previous commitments," he told a news conference. "We welcome it, obviously."

The good news is set against a backdrop of less than encouraging signs at the summit, where developing nations are adamant that rich nations start funnelling funds to bankroll their adaptation to and mitigation of climate change.

The rich nations have said existing bodies and initiatives are sufficient and that there is no need for a new finance mechanism. Alternatively, they said, the existing mechanisms could be expanded.

Climate activists during a protest at the UN climate summit in Egypt. Reuters

There are signs that the rich nations’ position may be softening, but it remains to be seen whether a compromise is possible with only two days left until the summit’s conclusion.

The developing nations are least responsible for planet-heating emissions, but the hardest hit by its consequences, such as storms, heatwaves and droughts.

They have for years been pressing wealthy nations for funds to deal with the damage they suffer.

This UN climate summit in Egypt was the first to include loss and damage on the agenda, a small but significant victory that was soon eclipsed by divisions over the issue.

The subject has gained additional urgency in recent months as many nations around the globe were hit by natural disasters, such as the flooding that put a third of Pakistan under water in August or drought and flooding in parts of Africa.

The developing nations also want to see the rich nations make good on financial pledges made in previous summits, particularly an annual $100 billion to help them cope with climate change.

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the UN climate summit in Egypt. AFP

Cabinet ministers have meanwhile started to descend on Egypt to throw their political weight behind the diplomats and technical officials who have so far been leading the negotiations.

Their hope is that compromises on the divisive issues can be reached by Friday to spare the planet calamitous levels of warming in coming decades if no agreement is reached.

Delegates have also been wrangling about other issues, such as whether to renew their countries’ milestone commitment to the 2015 Paris agreement on limiting global warming to 1.5ºC.

The two-week climate summit in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh has also fallen victim to geopolitical issues.

EU delegates walked out of a speech on Tuesday by Russia's special climate representative, while a small group of Ukrainian and Polish activists briefly disrupted a Russian side event.