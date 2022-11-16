Brazil's Lula gets rock star welcome at Cop27

The chants started even before Brazil’s incoming President arrived.

“Ole, Ole, Ole, Lula Lula.”

Crowds gathered at least an hour before Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva — or Lula, as he’s popularly known — came to speak on Wednesday at a Cop27 side event on the Amazon rainforest.

It was an entrance fit for a rock star. Mr da Silva arrived just after 11am, with supporters shouting his name and media, diplomats and officials jostling to catch a glimpse of the soon-to-be new leader, under the watchful eye of Egyptian security officers.

Quote We have had four really bad years and he represents changes in terms of climate. It is also important for the whole world Delcio Rodriques, Climainfo Institute

It was by far the biggest and loudest reaction for any leader and came before his address later today at the UN climate talks.

“You see the crowds,” said Delcio Rodrigues, a Brazilian from the Climainfo Institute, who was waiting for Mr da Silva to arrive. “He represents here a kind of new wind and energy.”

Mr da Silva, who narrowly defeated incumbent Jair Bolsanaro in the October election, has pledged to reverse deforestation of the Amazon rainforest and put climate change at the centre of his presidency.

He is not expected to appear at the official Brazil pavilion as he won't assume office until January.

But his presence energised the normally staid early morning pavilion space and gave hope that not all is lost at Cop27.

“I feel very excited,” said Mr Rodrigues.

“We have had four really bad years and he represents changes in terms of climate but also in terms of human rights. It is also important for the whole world.”

Lula on Wednesday tweeted he wants the 2025 Cop summit to be held in Brazil. Next year's event takes place in Dubai, while the following year has yet to be decided.

The Blue Zone at Cop27 — in pictures