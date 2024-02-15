UK entered recession at end of 2023, GDP figures show

Official figures show that the UK entered a recession in the second half of 2023 after the economy shrank 0.3 per cent in the three months to December.

The fall in gross domestic product (GDP) in that period was worse than the 0.1 per cent predicted by experts.

It came after data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the economy also contracted by 0.1 per cent between July and September, meeting the official definition of two consecutive quarters of decline in a country's GDP.

It is the first time the UK has entered recession since the first half of 2020, when the initial Covid-19 lockdown sent the economy plunging into reverse.

The figures are a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has promised to grow the economy as one of his five priorities.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: "Our initial estimate shows the UK economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"While it has now shrunk for two consecutive quarters, across 2023 as a whole the economy has been broadly flat.

"All the main sectors fell on the quarter, with manufacturing, construction and wholesale being the biggest drags on growth."

Responding to the news, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that forecasts pointed to stronger growth in the coming years.

"There are signs the British economy is turning a corner; forecasters agree that growth will strengthen over the next few years, wages are rising faster than prices, mortgage rates are down and unemployment remains low," Mr Hunt said in a statement.

"Although times are still tough for many families, we must stick to the plan – cutting taxes on work and business to build a stronger economy."

Anna Leach, deputy chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said the data brings to a close a "pretty stagnant year" for UK economic growth.

"The CBI's most recent surveys suggest this year has started better than last year ended, with expectations for services and manufacturing in positive territory and the drag from higher interest rates expected to diminish.

"Better-than-expected real earnings growth will support consumers against the headwind of higher interest rates. But firms remain under pressure from higher borrowing costs, higher prices, weak demand and ongoing challenges recruiting the workers they need to grow and invest.

"There are multiple growth opportunities across the UK economy this year. As we head towards the budget in March, we're looking for action to support labour market participation and investment so that opportunities in high-growth industries like net zero can be fully realised."

The shadow chancellor said Mr Sunak's promise to grow the economy is now in tatters.

"The Prime Minister can no longer credibly claim that his plan is working or that he has turned the corner on more than 14 years of economic decline under the Conservatives that has left Britain worse off.

"This is Rishi Sunak's recession and the news will be deeply worrying for families and business across Britain.

"It is time for a change. We need an election now to give the British people the chance to vote for a changed Labour Party that has a long-term plan for more jobs, more investment and cheaper bills.

"Only Labour has a plan to get Britain's future back."

Sterling weakened moderately against the dollar and the euro shortly after the GDP data release.

The Bank of England has said it expects the economy to pick up this year.