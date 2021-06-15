Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project awarded contracts worth 14.5bn riyals last year

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) awarded contracts worth 14.5 billion Saudi riyals ($3.86bn) in 2020 as the company pushes ahead with the construction of a mega tourism project on the country’s west coast.

In total, the company awarded 500 contracts, with local companies clinching 70 per cent of the deals, TRSDC said in its inaugural sustainability report on Monday.

Some of the key contracts awarded in 2020 include the delivery of an airside package of works to an all-Saudi joint venture, as well as for construction of coastal village workers' accommodation, as well as management accommodation, studio apartments and townhouses on the same site. Contracts were also awarded for the construction of a hotel and for site-wide wastewater and sewage treatment.

TRSDC worked with the kingdom's General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha'at, to encourage local companies to bid for work and is also encouraging local investors to take part.

"The Red Sea Project offers numerous investment opportunities, enabling companies of different sizes and sectors to contribute to this one-of-a-kind development, elevating the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's position as a global investment powerhouse," TRSDC's chief executive John Pagano said in the report.

TRSDC, which is owned by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, is developing 16 hotels with 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland sites as part of the first phase of the project on Saudi Arabia’s west coast. The project is expected to welcome its first guests by the end of 2022, when the international airport and first hotels are due to open.

Upon completion in 2030, The Red Sea project will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

The project is expected to generate 22bn riyals of revenue annually by 2030 and 464bn in cumulative revenues through its construction cycle and its 10 years of steady operation by 2040, according to the report. It is also expected to support 70,000 jobs by 2040.

It will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy and will house the “largest off-grid renewable energy systems in the world and the world’s largest tourism destination to be powered solely by renewable energy,” according to the report.

Last year, the company signed a 25-year PPP agreement that includes the delivery of sustainable energy to power utilities covering phase one of the project.

“Through this PPP, we expect to generate up to 650,000 megawatt hours of 100 per cent renewable energy to supply the destination and other utility systems over the course of the concession agreement,” it said.

The company is currently exploring various options to capture large amounts of carbon dioxide each year by adopting large scale marine microalgae production farms, enhancing biologically diverse habitats, adopting nature-based solutions for removing carbon and direct air capturing.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia's Acwa Power signed an agreement with Dubai-based Neutral Fuels to supply net-zero biofuel – a clean form of fuel that lowers emissions – to power transportation work at the site.

In April, TRSDC secured 14.12bn riyals in funding through the first locally-denominated Green Financing credit facility.

The developer raised the capital through term loans and revolving credit facilities from four banks in Saudi Arabia to fund construction work.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Results Final: Iran beat Spain 6-3. Play-off 3rd: UAE beat Russia 2-1 (in extra time). Play-off 5th: Japan beat Egypt 7-2. Play-off 7th: Italy beat Mexico 3-2.

Copa del Rey Barcelona v Real Madrid

RESULT Uruguay 3 Russia 0

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

8 UAE companies helping families reduce their carbon footprint Greenheart Organic Farms This Dubai company was one of the country’s first organic farms, set up in 2012, and it now delivers a wide array of fruits and vegetables grown regionally or in the UAE, as well as other grocery items, to both Dubai and Abu Dhabi doorsteps. www.greenheartuae.com Modibodi Founded in Australia, Modibodi is now in the UAE with waste-free, reusable underwear that eliminates the litter created by a woman’s monthly cycle, which adds up to approximately 136kgs of sanitary waste over a lifetime. www.modibodi.ae The Good Karma Co From brushes made of plant fibres to eco-friendly storage solutions, this company has planet-friendly alternatives to almost everything we need, including tin foil and toothbrushes. www.instagram.com/thegoodkarmaco Re:told One Dubai boutique, Re:told, is taking second-hand garments and selling them on at a fraction of the price, helping to cut back on the hundreds of thousands of tonnes of clothes thrown into landfills each year. www.shopretold.com Lush Lush provides products such as shampoo and conditioner as package-free bars with reusable tins to store. www.mena.lush.com Bubble Bro Offering filtered, still and sparkling water on tap, Bubble Bro is attempting to ensure we don’t produce plastic or glass waste. Founded in 2017 by Adel Abu-Aysha, the company is on track to exceeding its target of saving one million bottles by the end of the year. www.bubble-bro.com Coethical This company offers refillable, eco-friendly home cleaning and hygiene products that are all biodegradable, free of chemicals and certifiably not tested on animals. www.instagram.com/coethical Eggs & Soldiers This bricks-and-mortar shop and e-store, founded by a Dubai mum-of-four, is the place to go for all manner of family products – from reusable cloth diapers to organic skincare and sustainable toys. www.eggsnsoldiers.com

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MATCH INFO Jersey 147 (20 overs) UAE 112 (19.2 overs) Jersey win by 35 runs

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

DUBAI WORLD CUP RACE CARD 6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm Well Of Wisdom 7.05pm Summrghand 7.40pm Laser Show 8.15pm Angel Alexander 8.50pm Benbatl 9.25pm Art Du Val 10pm: Beyond Reason

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

The specs: 2018 Infiniti QX80 Price: base / as tested: Dh335,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 400hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.1L / 100km

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

MEYDAN CARD 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group One (PA) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,200m 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) $100,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m 9.25pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group Two (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm Dubai Trophy Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m 10.35pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m The National selections: 6.30pm AF Alwajel 7.05pm Ekhtiyaar 7.40pm First View 8.15pm Benbatl 8.50pm Zakouski 9.25pm: Kimbear 10pm: Chasing Dreams 10.35pm: Good Fortune

A meeting of young minds The 3,494 entries for the 2019 Sharjah Children Biennial come from: 435 – UAE 2,000 – China 808 – United Kingdom 165 – Argentina 38 – Lebanon 16 – Saudi Arabia 16 – Bangladesh 6 – Ireland 3 – Egypt 3 – France 2 – Sudan 1 – Kuwait 1 – Australia



A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

