ATM 2023: Dubai aims to exceed pre-Covid tourism levels this year as Q1 visitors rise 17%

Dubai aims to exceed the pre-pandemic annual number of international visitors this year, after it recorded a 17 per cent increase in the tourist numbers in the first quarter of 2023, the emirate's tourism chief said on Monday.

The emirate hosted 4.67 million overnight visitors in the three months to the end of March, compared to 3.97 million tourists during the same period in 2022, the Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said. The figure climbed close to the 4.75 million visitors during the first quarter of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The latest numbers place the emirate firmly on track to becoming the most visited global destination, the government body said.

"Our aim is to exceed last year's number and our aim is to do better than we did in 2019," Issam Kazim, chief executive of the Dubai Department for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), told The National during the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai on Monday.

Dubai recorded 14.36 million international visitors in 2022, inching closer to the 16.73 million tourists in 2019, according to DET statistics.

“Once again, Dubai confirms its leading global position as a destination for tourists and visitors from everywhere … During the first quarter of 2023, we welcomed 4.67 million international visitors who enjoyed the best tourism experiences in the world,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said in a tweet.

“These numbers and the growth in the number of visitors … reflect our ambitions within the D33 agenda.”

The tourism sector, an important pillar of the emirate's economy, has strongly rebounded from the coronavirus-induced slowdown. Dubai International Airport remained the world's busiest international hub for passengers last year for the ninth year in a row, as long-haul travel demand surged, rankings by the Airports Council International showed in April.

Dubai is aiming to exceed its 2019 tourism performance as more Chinese visitors come to Dubai following the Asian country’s re-opening to international travel and as global carriers ramp up their capacity to pre-Covid levels, Mr Kazim said.

“With that in mind, getting the 4.67 million tourists gives me comfort to know that at least we can push to reach or exceed the 2019 numbers because that is our target,” Mr Kazim said.