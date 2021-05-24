UAE start-up Rizek raises $10m to fuel expansion

Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, chief executive and co-founder of Abu Dhabi-based Rizek, left, and Ahmed Mazrui, co-founder of the the start-up. Courtesy Rizek

Rizek, the UAE-based “super app” for on-demand home services, said on Monday it raised $10 million to scale its operations and fuel the company's expansion across the region.

The initial funding round, or Series A as it is known, was led by the US-based financial investment company Peak Investments and Abu Dhabi's holding company ADQ. It also included a "number of family offices from the UAE and Saudi Arabia", Rizek said, without disclosing their names.

The latest venture capital funding brings Rizek’s total financing to more than $15m.

The investment will be used to “exponentially increase the platform's presence” by integrating new services, improve customer experience and expand into Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the coming months, it added.

“There are many service-based economies in the region, but what we have done differently is to ensure our processes are optimised and consistently up to date,” Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, chief executive and co-founder of Rizek, said.

A super app is an ecosystem of many apps that are either built together or bundled through third-party integrations. They usually work with freelancers and SME service providers to improve their skills and help them land more opportunities.

Abu Dhabi-based Rizek, which was founded in 2019 and went live last year, connects users to service professionals from a wide range of industries. Boosting the regional gig economy, it aims to increase job opportunities for part-time workers, allowing them to earn service-based income through the platform.

“Our mission is to be the one-stop shop for all services across the region, allowing both suppliers and consumers to maximise on their values and benefits,” Mr Abu-Sheikh said.

Rizek is well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in the e-commerce industry that is accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said.

The e-commerce market in the Middle East and North Africa region is booming due to the high rates of smartphone usage and internet penetration. E-commerce sales are set to triple to $28.5 billion in 2022, from $8.3bn in 2017, according to research from Bain & Company and Google.

In June, Rizek raised $3.5m in seed funding led by strategic investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Office, E-tech investments and Rozana Investments.

“It is humbling to watch what first started as an idea on paper prosper into the revolutionary service provider it is today,” Ahmed Mazrui, co-founder of Rizek, said.

“This round of funding consolidates the emphasis of our platform as a product with a noteworthy impact on the e-commerce and service sector … [and] we look forward to further expanding upon its influence and success,” Mr Mazrui said.

So far, the company has seen more than 800 per cent growth in revenue and a 700 per cent increase in its customer base, Rizek said without disclosing the figures.

Rizek was also the first local platform to introduce home PCR testing and to administer Covid-19 vaccines at home, the company said. It has helped the government authorities collect more than 100,000 swabs for testing over the past few months.

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

if you go

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (All UAE kick-off times) Cagliari v AC Milan (6pm) Lazio v Napoli (9pm) Inter Milan v Atalanta (11.45pm) Sunday Udinese v Sassuolo (3.30pm) Sampdoria v Brescia (6pm) Fiorentina v SPAL (6pm) Torino v Bologna (6pm) Verona v Genoa (9pm) Roma V Juventus (11.45pm) Parma v Lecce (11.45pm)

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The Bio Favourite Emirati dish: I have so many because it has a lot of herbs and vegetables. Harees (oats with chicken) is one of them Favourite place to go to: Dubai Mall because it has lots of sports shops. Her motivation: My performance because I know that whatever I do, if I put the effort in, I’ll get results During her free time: I like to drink coffee - a latte no sugar and no flavours. I do not like cold drinks Pet peeve: That with every meal they give you a fries and Pepsi. That is so unhealthy Advice to anyone who wants to be an ironman: Go for the goal. If you are consistent, you will get there. With the first one, it might not be what they want but they should start and just do it

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

