Hyperloop systems a step closer to reality with progress on legislation

Virgin Hyperloop has been in discussions with governments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and India. Courtesy Dubai Media Office.

Hyperloop, the futuristic, high-speed transport system for people and goods, is a step closer to reality as the US makes progress on the regulation of the super-fast trains.

The US House of Representatives passed legislation calling for regulatory framework for the safe use of hyperloop systems, a move praised by Dubai ports operator DP World, the largest investor in Virgin Hyperloop.

The Non-Traditional and Emerging Transportation Technology Council in the US is expected to issue guidance in the next six months to set out a clear regulatory framework for the industry.

“The decision is a huge vote of confidence that we are all on the right side of history,” Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of DP World and Virgin Hyperloop, said on Wednesday.

“The move, which brings hyperloop systems one major step closer to reality, validates our decision to take this technology seriously and support this innovation.”

Virgin Hyperloop has held discussions with governments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and India.

In March, the kingdom issued Virgin Hyperloop One with a trade licence after a national feasibility study on the use of the technology to transport people and goods.

Elon Musk came up with the idea for hyperloop technology in 2013, and challenged engineers to develop a sustainable, high-speed transportation method using low-pressure tube trains.

Two Los Angeles companies, Virgin Hyperloop and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, are now racing to bring the concept to life.

Virgin Hyperloop has raised more than $400 million (Dh1.5 billion) in investment, including funds from DP World.

“The inclusion of hyperloop transportation in this legislation is a great moment in history for us and for DP World,” Jay Walder, Virgin Hyperloop’s chief executive said.

Last month, Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence signed a preliminary agreement with Virgin Hyperloop to collaborate on research to develop the futuristic transport system.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

The biog Name: Mariam Ketait Emirate: Dubai Hobbies: I enjoy travelling, experiencing new things, painting, reading, flying, and the French language Favourite quote: "Be the change you wish to see" - unknown Favourite activity: Connecting with different cultures

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

