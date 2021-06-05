Huawei to help establish UAE as cyber security hub

Protecting the digital future of Emiratis and UAE residents is the company's main priority, its chief security officer says

Huawei executive Aloysius Cheang says the company plans to assist the UAE in setting up a foolproof cyber framework Huawei
Huawei executive Aloysius Cheang says the company plans to assist the UAE in setting up a foolproof cyber framework Huawei

Huawei is working with various government entities to establish the UAE as a “globally trusted digital oasis” that is safe from potential cyber threats, according to its chief security officer for the UAE.

The Shenzhen-based company created the new post of CSO last October amid the Covid-19 pandemic to help the Emirates achieve its goal of setting up smart cities and e-governments while “keeping the nation’s critical infrastructure safe”, said Aloysius Cheang.

Huawei was also appointed co-chair of the 5G security working group of the Organisation of the Islamic Co-operation's computer emergency response team at the recently held Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference in Dubai.

It was given the mandate to ensure end-to-end cyber security for OIC member states.

“As the country accelerates its digital transformation journey, we have come up with infallible solutions and safe designs to ensure the confidentiality of data and safety of critical infrastructure,” Mr Cheang told The National on the sidelines of the conference.

In the UAE, Huawei is working to train local talent in cyber security and enter into public-private partnerships to create a “robust security system”.

“The cyber threat landscape is continuously changing ... it knows no borders. Every day is a new challenge, it will hit you without you even knowing it ... like what happened with [the] SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline breaches."

Read More

Dmitry Volkov, chief technology officer and co-founder of Group-IB, says MEA business will treble by the end of this year. Courtesy Group-IBSingapore’s Group-IB plans to produce local cyber technologies from Dubai

David Beckham invests in EV company Lunaz

“Therefore, to build local capacity and enable a foolproof environment, we aim to have more cyber security professionals on ground. Huawei has adjusted to the local conditions and drafted a tailor-made strategy to address the regional requirements.”

Rapid digitisation and the growing number of connected devices have increased the cyber threat risk faced by companies and people, particularly in the Middle East.

The cost of a data breach in the UAE and Saudi Arabia rose by 9.4 per cent last year to $6.53 million a breach on average, according to IBM Security.

The figure is higher than the global average of $3.86m a breach and is the second-highest average among the 17 regions surveyed.

Huawei, which has been accused by the US of carrying out espionage through its products, a charge it has repeatedly denied, is one of the main players in the countrywide installation of 5G networks in the UAE.

People walk past a Huawei store in Beijing, China June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Huawei is one of the main players in the countrywide installation of 5G in the UAE. Reuters

“Huawei is always trying to do more and increase its security investment in this region to support various PPP projects that we have committed,” said Mr Cheang. He did not specify how much Huawei aims to invest in the UAE.

“Most of the cyber criminals are motivated by quick financial gains. Due to the presence of many high-worth targets in the Middle East, this region is always on the radar of cyber criminals.”

Updated: June 5, 2021 09:26 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams