Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg slips out of top 100 chief executive list, Glassdoor says

Worker sentiment declined as Facebook was grappling with the aftermath of the US presidential election and misinformation surrounding Covid-19

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's approval among some employees has slipped, dislodging him from Glassdoor’s ranking of the top 100 chief executives. Bloomberg
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's approval among some employees has slipped, dislodging him from Glassdoor's ranking of the top 100 chief executives. Bloomberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s approval among some Facebook employees has slipped, dislodging him from Glassdoor’s ranking of the top 100 chief executives, a list he’s been on annually since 2013.

Worker sentiment on Mr Zuckerberg, as measured by Glassdoor surveys taken by more than 700 Facebook employees between May 2020 and May 2021, declined in the last months of 2020 and early this year, when Facebook was managing the aftermath of the US presidential election and misinformation around the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Mr Zuckerberg still managed a rating of 88 per cent, higher than the average 73 per cent approval rating for chief executives generally, that wasn’t enough for the top 100 list, where Microsoft’s Satya Nadella scores 97 per cent and Apple’s Tim Cook scores 95 per cent.

While the survey sampled a small portion of the company’s more than 60,000 employees, the rankings could have implications for Facebook recruiting.

Job candidates often scan Glassdoor’s aggregation of open roles, employee salaries, ratings and reviews on potential workplaces for any red flags.

When Mr Zuckerberg first made the list in 2013, he ranked first with a 99 per cent approval rating. Mr Cook is the only chief executive to make the list all eight years, according to Glassdoor.

Published: June 16, 2021 11:29 AM

