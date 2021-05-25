Data economy to become leading economic sector globally, Dubai Future Foundation finds

Big data is spurring the development of new technologies and business models. Getty

The data economy is on track to become one of the largest economic sectors globally, according to a new report by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and Dubai Economy.

The global market for big data is predicted to touch $243.4 billion by 2027, more than trebling from the last year's $70.5bn, the report, titled New Data Economy, said.

A data economy is a digital-based environment in which information is assembled, managed and traded by a network of vendors to create value, typically from greater efficiency or unique insight.

As the world responds to the Covid-19 pandemic, data is helping policymakers and businesses make key decisions related to resuming services, while mitigating supply chain disruptions and contributing to important research.

“Data is considered a high-value asset and a national resource for governments that boosts their competitiveness and preparedness to face future challenges,” Khalfan Belhoul, DFF’s chief executive, said.

DFF has teamed up with various stakeholders in the Emirates and abroad to study the future of data, identify emerging trends and make recommendations to leverage information.

The pandemic has also led to growth in other sectors such as retail and investment banking.

The global retail market is expected reach $29.4 trillion in 2025, growing at an annual rate of 7 per cent, according to a report on Research and Markets.

The global investment banking market is expected to surge to $137.9bn in 2025, growing at 5 per cent on an annualised basis, Research and Markets said.

Dubai has been at the forefront of technology adoption since it announced the first ICT strategy in 1999. Chris Whiteoak / The National

According to Google's estimates, the value originating just from Search and Maps data in the UAE is around $2.7bn a year. This value can be optimised if data is used more efficiently, the company said.

Companies and governments are using data to increase efficiency, streamline operations and derive strategic insights with a level of accuracy that was not previously possible, the report said.

In advanced economies, such as Germany, the UK and the Netherlands, the data economy already represents up to seven to 10 per cent of the economy and is expected to double over the next few years, it added.

Data is also spurring the development of entirely new technologies and business models. The opening of geographic information systems (GIS) data, for example, has fuelled the growth of the global positioning system industry that currently represents a market worth over $128bn, according to the US market research firm Reportlinker.

In the healthcare sector, data sharing and analytics across research institutions and hospital facilities have driven the emergence of the precision medicine industry. The global precision medicine industry is expected to be worth $105bn in next five years, according to India-based research firm UnivDatos Market Insights.

The report recommended stepping up collaboration among various stakeholders to improve data quality and management.

“This will enable public and private sector entities, start-ups and innovators to access and exchange open-source data with researchers and other interested parties,” it said.

Other suggestions included developing existing open data platforms, fast-tracking data exchange through sharing models, curbing anti-competitive practices by large data holders and aligning data-sharing requirements with the needs of specific sectors.

Big data has facilitated a growth in AI applications. The global spending on AI systems is expected to hit $97.9bn by 2023, according to IDC. Reuters

Dubai has been at the forefront of technology adoption since it announced the first ICT strategy in 1999. It was followed by initiatives such as e-Government, m-Government, Smart city, open data, autonomous transport and the mandating of blockchain for government transactions.

“What makes the city stand out among the rest in the region is the fact that digitalisation has been built into the government’s public service and economic development strategy,” Mohammad Al Saadi, chief executive of corporate strategic affairs sector in Dubai Economy, said.

“Moving forward, we need to power ahead of the competition with our digital innovation, business-friendly data policies and technology investments to ensure maximum returns for our society, business and economy.”

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

Tributes from the UAE's personal finance community • Sebastien Aguilar, who heads SimplyFI.org, a non-profit community where people learn to invest Bogleheads’ style “It is thanks to Jack Bogle’s work that this community exists and thanks to his work that many investors now get the full benefits of long term, buy and hold stock market investing. Compared to the industry, investing using the common sense approach of a Boglehead saves a lot in costs and guarantees higher returns than the average actively managed fund over the long term. From a personal perspective, learning how to invest using Bogle’s approach was a turning point in my life. I quickly realised there was no point chasing returns and paying expensive advisers or platforms. Once money is taken care off, you can work on what truly matters, such as family, relationships or other projects. I owe Jack Bogle for that.” • Sam Instone, director of financial advisory firm AES International "Thought to have saved investors over a trillion dollars, Jack Bogle’s ideas truly changed the way the world invests. Shaped by his own personal experiences, his philosophy and basic rules for investors challenged the status quo of a self-interested global industry and eventually prevailed. Loathed by many big companies and commission-driven salespeople, he has transformed the way well-informed investors and professional advisers make decisions." • Demos Kyprianou, a board member of SimplyFI.org "Jack Bogle for me was a rebel, a revolutionary who changed the industry and gave the little guy like me, a chance. He was also a mentor who inspired me to take the leap and take control of my own finances." • Steve Cronin, founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com "Obsessed with reducing fees, Jack Bogle structured Vanguard to be owned by its clients – that way the priority would be fee minimisation for clients rather than profit maximisation for the company. His real gift to us has been the ability to invest in the stock market (buy and hold for the long term) rather than be forced to speculate (try to make profits in the shorter term) or even worse have others speculate on our behalf. Bogle has given countless investors the ability to get on with their life while growing their wealth in the background as fast as possible. The Financial Independence movement would barely exist without this." • Zach Holz, who blogs about financial independence at The Happiest Teacher "Jack Bogle was one of the greatest forces for wealth democratisation the world has ever seen. He allowed people a way to be free from the parasitical "financial advisers" whose only real concern are the fat fees they get from selling you over-complicated "products" that have caused millions of people all around the world real harm.” • Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.org "In an industry that’s synonymous with greed, Jack Bogle was a lone wolf, swimming against the tide. When others were incentivised to enrich themselves, he stood by the ‘fiduciary’ standard – something that is badly needed in the financial industry of the UAE."

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Indoor Cricket World Cup Venue Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE squad Saqib Nazir (captain), Aaqib Malik, Fahad Al Hashmi, Isuru Umesh, Nadir Hussain, Sachin Talwar, Nashwan Nasir, Prashath Kumara, Ramveer Rai, Sameer Nayyak, Umar Shah, Vikrant Shetty

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

