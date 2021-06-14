Bitcoin rallies after Elon Musk says Tesla will accept cryptocurrency when miners use more clean energy

Sygnia chief executive accuses the billionaire of manipulating the digital asset's prices with his tweets

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, said his company would resume accepting Bitcoins once its miners use clean energy. Photo: AFP 
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, said his company would resume accepting Bitcoins once its miners use clean energy. Photo: AFP 

Bitcoin rallied after Tesla’s billionaire chief executive and founder Elon Musk said his electric car company will resume accepting the world’s biggest cryptocurrency once its miners user clean energy.

Mr Musk made the comments on Twitter in response to Magda Wierzycka, chief executive of South African financial services company Sygnia, who said his tweets on Bitcoin are tantamount to “market manipulation” and should have triggered an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, jumped more than 12.4 per cent at 8:44am UAE time on Monday to trade at $39,319. Ethereum, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, gained about 6.3 per cent to $2,484.

“What we have seen with Bitcoin is price manipulation by one very powerful and influential individual,” Ms Wierzycka said in an interview with South Africa's Money Show radio programme.

“This [Ms Wierzycka’s comments] is inaccurate. Tesla only sold ~10 per cent of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market. When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50 per cent) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions,” Mr Musk said on Twitter.

In May, public criticism of the digital currency’s energy needs by Mr Musk and a Chinese regulatory crackdown caused the virtual currency’s price to plummet more than 53 per cent to $30,000 after reaching an all-time high of $64,899 in April.

Mr Musk has roiled Bitcoin and other digital tokens with a string of social media posts. Last month, the tycoon reversed a decision to allow purchases of Tesla electric vehicles with Bitcoin, citing concerns over the energy required by the servers that underpin the cryptocurrency.

What we have seen with Bitcoin is price manipulation by one very powerful and influential individual

Magda Wierzycka, chief executive, Sygnia

Electricity is a primary input of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The coins are mined by computers that process complex algorithms in halls that span the area of several football pitches. In April, researchers at Cambridge University estimated that the electricity consumption of the Bitcoin network is almost 120 terawatt-hours per year, more than the energy consumption of the UAE at 119.45 terawatt-hours, and on course to overtake Pakistan.

Ms Wierzycka, the richest woman in South Africa, said Mr Musk’s recent social media activity on the price of Bitcoin should have made him the subject of investigation by the SEC if Bitcoin was a listed company.

“The [Bitcoin] volatility we have seen is an unexpected function of what I would call market manipulation by Elon Musk,” Ms Wierzycka said. “If that happens to a listed company, he would be investigated and severely sanctioned by [the] SEC.”

Read More

Elon Musk, Tesla's chief executive, says the EV maker is concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions. ReutersBitcoin dives as Tesla’s Elon Musk reverses course on accepting crypto

When cryptocurrency headlines drown out rest of Wall Street

Why the markets can ill afford to ignore Elon Musk’s tweets

Mr Musk knowingly pumped up the price of Bitcoin by writing tweets including those mentioning Tesla’s $1.5 billion purchase of the cryptocurrency and then “sold a big part of his exposure at the peak”, she added.

On June 4, Mr Musk tweeted “#Bitcoin” with a broken heart emoji and a reference to a lyric from the popular song In the End by Linkin Park.

After suspending Bitcoin payments to Tesla, Mr Musk later said the company had not sold any of its holdings of the digital token.

"Bitcoin is on the move," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at London-based AVA Trade. "The most important price level is of course the $50K for Bitcoin as only then we could see that Bitcoin is completely out of danger. But in the short term, we are focused on the $40K price level."

Updated: June 14, 2021 10:33 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
The new coalition is made up of Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid, Yamina led by Naftali Bennett, New Hope led by Gideon Sa'ar, Israel Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman, Meretz led by Nitzan Horowitz, Kahol Lavan led by Benny Gantz, Raam led by Mansour Abbas and Labour led by Merav Michaeli. AFP 

Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

MENA
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, said his company would resume accepting Bitcoins once its miners use clean energy. Photo: AFP 

Bitcoin rallies after Elon Musk says Tesla will accept cryptocurrency when miners use more clean energy

Technology
Actor Ned Beatty has died aged 83. AP

Ned Beatty, 'Deliverance' and 'Network' actor, dies at 83

Film
In the last six months, hackers have targeted US companies running operational networks like the Colonial Pipeline fuel system. Getty

Why US power and water companies are vulnerable to cyber attacks

Business
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after attending a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Church in St Ives on the final day of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Bloomberg

Joe Biden dazzles G7 as he cuts fresh US image at coastal summit

World
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams