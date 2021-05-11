Apple prevents fraudulent transactions worth over $1.5bn on App Store in 2020

Apple posted a 54 per cent yearly increase in its March quarter sales to $89.6 billion. Bloomberg

Tech company Apple blocked potentially fraudulent transactions worth more than $1.5 billion on its App Store last year, the company said.

The iPhone manufacturer prevented the theft of money, confidential data and users’ time and kept nearly 1 million “risky and vulnerable” new apps away from customers.

“Threats have been present since the first day the App Store launched on iPhone and they have increased in both scale and sophistication in the years since,” Apple said.

“It takes significant resources behind the scenes to ensure these bad actors can’t exploit users’ most sensitive information, from location to payment details,” it added.

The use of apps surged in popularity amid the coronavirus-related travel restrictions as users turned online to work, study and be entertained.

Launched in 2008, the App Store is home to more than 1.8 million apps and is visited by over half a billion people each week across 175 countries. Sales worth $519bn were facilitated through the platform in 2019, consulting firm Analysis Group revealed in a June study supported by Apple.

Last year, the company said more than 180,000 new developers launched their apps on its platform, which had 1.5 billion active devices, compared to 1.4 billion in 2019.

But with increased usage of apps, security threats have also grown.

Apple's app review team rejected more than 48,000 apps for containing hidden or undocumented features and more than 150,000 apps were banned after they were found to be spam or to mislead in ways such as manipulating users into making a purchase.

The iPhone maker prevented more than 3 million stolen cards from being used to purchase goods and services and banned nearly 1 million accounts from transacting again.

To counter such threats, the company is offering secure payment technologies like Apple Pay and StoreKit, which are used by more than 900,000 apps to sell goods and services on the App Store.

Some developers also followed a bait-and-switch approach in an attempt to deceive the company, fundamentally changing how the app works after review to “evade guidelines and commit forbidden and even criminal actions”.

Last year, about 95,000 apps were removed from the App Store for fraudulent violations, mainly for bait-and-switch behaviour, Apple said.

“Apple has rejected or removed apps that switched functionality after initial review to become real-money gambling apps, predatory loan issuers … used in-game signals to facilitate drug purchasing and rewarded users for broadcasting illicit content through video chat,” Apple said.

The company deactivated 244 million customer accounts due to fraudulent and abusive activity. In addition, 424 million attempted account creations were rejected because they displayed patterns consistent with fraudulent activity.

One of the common reasons why apps are rejected is because developers ask for more user data than they need or they intend to mishandle the data they collect, according to Apple. In 2020, it rejected over 215,000 apps for these privacy violations.

“Even with these stringent review safeguards in place, problems still surface,” the company said.

Users can report problematic apps by choosing the Report a Problem feature on the App Store or calling Apple Support.

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

NYBL PROFILE Company name: Nybl Date started: November 2018 Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence Initial investment: $500,000 Funding round: Series B (raising $5m) Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up

Emirates Cricket Board Women’s T10 ECB Hawks v ECB Falcons Monday, April 6, 7.30pm, Sharjah Cricket Stadium The match will be broadcast live on the My Sports Eye Facebook page Hawks Coach: Chaitrali Kalgutkar Squad: Chaya Mughal (captain), Archara Supriya, Chamani Senevirathne, Chathurika Anand, Geethika Jyothis, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kashish Loungani, Khushi Sharma, Khushi Tanwar, Rinitha Rajith, Siddhi Pagarani, Siya Gokhale, Subha Srinivasan, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish Falcons Coach: Najeeb Amar Squad: Kavisha Kumari (captain), Almaseera Jahangir, Annika Shivpuri, Archisha Mukherjee, Judit Cleetus, Ishani Senavirathne, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur, Malavika Unnithan, Rishitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Shashini Kaluarachchi, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Vaishnave Mahesh

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

The biog Alwyn Stephen says much of his success is a result of taking an educated chance on business decisions. His advice to anyone starting out in business is to have no fear as life is about taking on challenges. “If you have the ambition and dream of something, follow that dream, be positive, determined and set goals. "Nothing and no-one can stop you from succeeding with the right work application, and a little bit of luck along the way.” Mr Stephen sells his luxury fragrances at selected perfumeries around the UAE, including the House of Niche Boutique in Al Seef. He relaxes by spending time with his family at home, and enjoying his wife’s India cooking.

