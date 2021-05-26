Amazon Web Services to open three data centres in the UAE in 2022

Globally, AWS has 80 data centres across 25 locations, with plans to launch 18 more data centres in the coming months. Reuters

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on Wednesday it will open three data centres in the UAE in the first half of next year to tap into the burgeoning demand for cloud services in the country.

The new centres will enable the company to expand its data storage offering to public and private enterprises, start-ups and educational institutions, which are experiencing an uptick in demand for cloud solutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the Seattle-based company opened three data centres – its first in the region – in Bahrain.

"We have invested continuously since 2019 across the region … with the rapid growth in cloud computing demand, it became necessary for us to add additional capabilities," Max Peterson, vice president of worldwide public sector at AWS, told The National.

The Middle East and Africa market is among the top three regions worldwide where the public cloud services domain is seeing the fastest growth, according to International Data Corporation.

The spending on public cloud services in the region is expected to surge to $11.6 billion by 2025, growing at an annual rate of 25.5 per cent, IDC said. The UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa remain the three biggest markets within the region for spending on cloud, it added.

AWS, the biggest cloud storage provider in the world, counts First Abu Dhabi Bank, flydubai, Union Insurance, Careem, StarzPlay, Anghami and Sarwa as its customers. It declined to disclose the investment made in its UAE data centres.

“There is great potential in the Middle East to take advantage of modern cloud computing … they [businesses] are leveraging cloud because they want to reach the global market,” Mr Peterson said. The executive did not disclose the exact locations of the UAE data centres due to security reasons.

Last month, AWS reported revenues of $13.5bn in the first quarter of this year – nearly 6.2 per cent more than the last three months of 2020 – as demand for cloud computing continued into 2021.

Globally, AWS has 80 data centres across 25 locations, with plans to launch 18 more data centres in Australia, India, Indonesia, Spain and Switzerland in addition to the UAE in the coming months.

AWS has joined forces with various stakeholders in the Emirates, including Abu Dhabi Investment Office, to ensure a smooth roll out of its data facilities in the UAE.

"AWS' announcement solidifies and reinforces what Abu Dhabi government has been doing and what we [Adio] have been creating in the UAE for the past many years," Tariq Bin Hendi, director general of Adio, told The National.

“We are open to partnering with global companies to fuel the tech growth in the region. A lot of the companies that are basing themselves here don’t look at Abu Dhabi or the UAE just as a single market but they consider it as an access point to the wider region,” he added

The UAE is focused on using advanced technology to develop its non-oil sector in line with a strategy to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on hydrocarbons. Adio is facilitating private sector participation into the broader economy through public-private partnerships and by helping to attract foreign investment.

Several global tech titans, such as SAP, Microsoft, Alibaba and Oracle have established data centres in the Middle East.

For regional enterprises, moving to a cloud system hosted by a specialised company proves cheaper than creating their own infrastructure of servers, hardware and security networks.

“Our cloud approach has been one of the fundamental principles of our technology strategy since the beginning of last year. This has accelerated our digital transformation in the cloud and on-premises with 50 per cent improved time-to-market,” said Yuri Misnik, chief technology officer of FAB.

“We welcome the upcoming AWS region in the UAE, which will help us realise our cloud ambitions effectively and securely while being fully compliant with local regulation.”

AWS’ data facilities will also allow its global customers to leverage the region to serve new audiences.

"We are excited to partner with Amazon and bring our trusted platform to new markets, empowering customers to succeed from anywhere by leveraging Hyperforce [cloud platform] and all the advantages of public cloud computing," said Srinivas Tallapragada, president and chief engineering officer of Salesforce, a US-based customer relationship management firm.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. "It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn't any need to take such risks," Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Afghanistan fixtures v Australia, today

v Sri Lanka, Tuesday

v New Zealand, Saturday,

v South Africa, June 15

v England, June 18

v India, June 22

v Bangladesh, June 24

v Pakistan, June 29

v West Indies, July 4

If you go The flights Etihad flies direct from Abu Dhabi to San Francisco from Dh5,760 return including taxes. The car Etihad Guest members get a 10 per cent worldwide discount when booking with Hertz, as well as earning miles on their rentals. A week's car hire costs from Dh1,500 including taxes. The hotels Along the route, Motel 6 (www.motel6.com) offers good value and comfort, with rooms from $55 (Dh202) per night including taxes. In Portland, the Jupiter Hotel (https://jupiterhotel.com/) has rooms from $165 (Dh606) per night including taxes. The Society Hotel https://thesocietyhotel.com/ has rooms from $130 (Dh478) per night including taxes. More info To keep up with constant developments in Portland, visit www.travelportland.com. Good guidebooks include the Lonely Planet guides to Northern California and Washington, Oregon & the Pacific Northwest.

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

Details Through Her Lens: The stories behind the photography of Eva Sereny Forewords by Jacqueline Bisset and Charlotte Rampling, ACC Art Books

Teams India (playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami South Africa (squad): Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

