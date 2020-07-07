Amazon launches marketplace for on-demand home services in the UAE

The UAE is the first market in the Mena region to get Amazon Home Services. AFP

E-commerce giant Amazon rolled out Amazon Home Services – a marketplace for over 70 on-demand professional services – in the UAE on Tuesday.

Users can book services such as home cleaning, mobile repair, pet grooming, car washing, furniture assembly, home disinfection and furniture cleaning directly on Amazon.ae, the company said.

“We have been striving to constantly add more products and services for our customers,” Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said.

The UAE is the first market in the Mena region where Amazon Home Services will be rolled out, the company said. It will initially only be available in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Amazon's new offering allows customers to order services from local service providers with the same ease as purchasing products online, Mr Mouchawar said.

Customers can book home service appointments by searching for the desired service using the search bar or by visiting amazon.ae/services. They can also choose the date and time that fits their schedule.

Each service comes with a pre-defined scope of work and upfront pricing, so there will be no hidden fees after the service is completed, Amazon said.

The company said it is following “robust health and safety guidelines” for all Amazon Home Services providers.

“In addition to standard health and safety best practice measures, these guidelines also comply with Covid-19 related recommendations from authorities such as the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Economic Development in the UAE and the World Health Organisation,” it added.

The company said that the offerings of the UAE home services app Helpbit will also be available through its platform.

Amazon.ae was launched in May last year after it acquired home-grown e-commerce firm Souq for $580 million (Dh2.13 billion) in 2017.

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

