Abu Dhabi and Singapore join forces to accelerate smart city development

Abu Dhabi was ranked 42nd globally on the Institute for Management Development Smart City Index 2020. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Abu Dhabi Investment Office joined forces with Enterprise Singapore (ESG), a government agency championing enterprise development, and its subsidiary IPI Singapore to accelerate smart city development in the emirate.

Under the agreement, Singaporean companies will submit solutions to address challenges outlined by the Abu Dhabi-based entities.

Eligible companies will also receive funding from ESG to develop smart city solutions.

This will increase “collaboration, connect innovation ecosystems and promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise between both sides”, Adio and ESG said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi is focused on using advanced technology to develop its non-oil sector in line with a strategy to diversify its economy, reduce reliance on hydrocarbons, attract foreign investment, draw high-skilled employees and create jobs.

“Abu Dhabi is committed to continuing the already strong economic cooperation with Singapore and to advancing innovation for long-term, sustainable growth,” Dr Tariq Bin Hendi, Adio’s director general, said.

“We look forward to uncovering viable solutions that are not only locally relevant but also exportable worldwide. This will contribute to the development of knowledge economies as well as smart cities in our regions and beyond,” he added.

s

Singapore was ranked first globally on the Institute for Management Development's Smart City Index 2020. Abu Dhabi and Dubai led the Middle East region – outpacing advanced urban hubs such as Tokyo and Beijing – in the use of technology to improve the quality of life for residents.

Abu Dhabi was ranked 42nd, just ahead of Dubai in 43rd place, according to the Swiss academic institute.

Nearly 54 per cent of UAE residents expect Covid-19 to accelerate the development of smart cities, according to a report released by Mastercard, Smart Dubai and Expo 2020 in March.

Environmentally friendly business practices, paperless government services and fast, affordable, city-wide internet connectivity are some of the features residents expect from a smart city, the report said.

The new platform will allow companies to “co-innovate and develop targeted solutions that may be considered for city-wide implementation in Abu Dhabi”, Adio said.

It has worked with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and renewable energy company Masdar to identify six challenges to drive future smart city developments in the Middle East.

Some of the challenges include enhancing the energy efficiency of buildings and street lighting systems within Ruwais City, collecting and using data to improve public services, implementing renewable and sustainable energy sources for various facilities and improving the comfort of residents outdoors when temperatures are high.

“As partners, we can work together to drive social transformation and enhance the lives of our citizens,” Tan Soon Kim, ESG’s assistant chief executive, said.

Singaporean companies will collaborate with entities in Abu Dhabi to “co-create and pilot tech-enabled solutions for a range of urban challenges, including energy and water sustainability, transport efficiency and dense communities”, he added.

Companies interested in becoming involved in the initiative can apply here until July 29.