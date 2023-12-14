Think you have a sharp eye for AI? Look again

Unless you’ve been living under a rock – whether in real life or the metaverse – it’s quite certain that you’ve heard about artificial intelligence and its latest, powerful iteration, generative AI.
The technology, brought to the fore by Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has had a sensational impact, conjuring up text, images and videos that look so real that it's hard to spot the difference.
This has, understandably, led to concerns from regulators to consumers.
AI-generated content is everywhere; tools to create it are available to download and, with just a few taps, literally anyone can do it.
Yes, the massive and very helpful benefits are there – quick content generation, creativity and speeding up activities, among others – and users want to take advantage of that.
At the same time, the risks are also rising. We recently came across pictures of world leaders as toddlers that were extremely convincing (at first glance, at least).
There are definitely red flags, with no concrete regulations to rein in the tech. This poses several risks, from simple pranking to more severe issues such as disinformation.
So, how much has AI blurred the lines between reality and looks-like reality? Test yourself with some images below.
Read more:
- What is the EU's new AI Act and how will it affect the industry?
- Gemini: How Google's answer to ChatGPT aims to disrupt the AI market
- AI-led digital transformation set to accelerate creation of new jobs
- Abu Dhabi launches new AI company in push to become a global tech hub
- YouTube will soon require content creators to disclose use of generative AI
- Samsung joins generative AI race with new ChatGPT rival Gauss platform
- AI could lead to better wages and jobs as it faces government focus, says Microsoft chief
- Dubai to hold generative AI challenge offering Dh1 million to winners
- Facebook parent Meta bans political campaigns from using generative AI advertising tools
- Ignore the doomerists – the artificial intelligence 'RenAIssance' is here