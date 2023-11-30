China's BYD links up with AWS to boost global expansion

China's BYD, a maker of hybrid and battery electric cars, has joined with Amazon Web Services, the world’s biggest cloud services provider, to boost its network of connected vehicles and push its global expansion.

Under the agreement, which was announced at the re:Invent event in Las Vegas, AWS will provide a “scalable, reliable, and secure foundation” for BYD’s core operations, including storing vehicle system data.

The pact aims to provide BYD drivers with a more personalised driving and in-car entertainment experience, including voice-activated temperature, music and feature control in different languages.

It will also provide remote features, such as pre-heating and cooling vehicles before entering, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“As BYD embarks on its global expansion, we are confident our work with AWS will lead to revolutionary automotive solutions and provide more users around the world with reliable, intelligent and connected vehicle experiences,” said Brian Luo, assistant general manager of BYD branding.

By running its connected vehicle platform on AWS, BYD said it intends to deliver automated updates that will enhance vehicle safety, operation, maintenance efficiency and overall driving experience.

For example, the updates will let drivers use the BYD app to monitor the status of their vehicle, including its battery charge and driving range, remotely lock and unlock doors and windows, and locate their car in a parking lot.

BYD is also using AWS security, identity and compliance services to achieve multi-layer protection for connected vehicles applications.

“AWS’s proven technology is helping BYD expand its global business, bringing electric vehicles to new parts of the world,” said Wendy Bauer, vice president and general manager of automotive and manufacturing at AWS.

Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now deals with cars, rail transit, new energy and electronics, with more than 30 industrial parks in China, the US, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary and India.