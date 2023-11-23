UAE's Pure Health acquires Dubai IT firm PureCS amid IPO preparations

Pure Health, the UAE’s largest healthcare group, has acquired Dubai-based IT services provider PureCS as it boosts its portfolio amid preparations for an initial public offering in Abu Dhabi next month.

The 100 per cent acquisition of PureCS will help Pure Health use latest technology to enhance its services and solutions, "underpinned by the importance of the role of AI and technology in the healthcare and consumer sector", Pure Health said in a statement on Thursday.

Pure Health, which is backed by Alpha Dhabi Holding and International Holding Company, declined to disclose the value of the deal to The National.

The acquisition "further strengthens our position as we continue to revolutionise the healthcare industry", said Farhan Malik, managing director and group chief executive of Pure Health.

"With the added capabilities of dedicated tech company within the group, we are committed to raising the standards of healthcare excellence to further enhance patient care not only in the UAE, but globally within our international assets.

"Against the backdrop of continual digital advancements, it is imperative that we remain at the forefront, harnessing cutting-edge, digital-first technologies and cloud-based healthcare solutions that provide positive impacts on the lives of individuals and communities."

The healthcare industry globally is tapping into the latest technology as consumers seek more on-demand and convenient services and the world's embraces digital transformation.

The global digital health market is projected to reach about $826 billion by 2030, from an estimated $211 billion last year, growing at a compound annual rate of 18.6 per cent, data from Grand View Research indicates.

"This acquisition will enable us to create a comprehensive health tech platform, with a holistic view of IT system requirements rather than an ecosystem operating in silos," said Junaid Khan, chief technology officer of Pure Health.

PureHealth this week announced plans to launch an initial public offering next month and list its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange amid continued IPO momentum in the Emirates.

The IPO would "position Abu Dhabi as a front-runner in the global healthcare landscape", Mr Malik said at the time. The company, however, did not say how much it plans to raise through the IPO.

Pure Health now has a network of more than 25 hospitals, 160 laboratories, 100 clinics and a workforce of more than 24,000 employees.

Last June, the company committed to spending Dh10 billion ($2.7 billion) over the next 10 years on procuring products in the UAE and supporting the country's economy.

PureCS, meanwhile, is engaged in IT systemisation and solutions, including IT management and consulting solutions, complete end-to-end IT services and supplies, cloud services and AI information systems, its website says.