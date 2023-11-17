IBM pulls ads from X after being placed next to pro-Nazi posts

US company IBM suspended all its advertising on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, after a report found its ads were placed next to pro-Nazi content.

Media Matters, a media watchdog, said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast's Xfinity were being placed alongside anti-Semitic content.

“IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation,” the company said.

X said its system does not intentionally place brands “actively next to this kind of content”.

The report comes a day after Mr Musk endorsed an anti-Semitic post on X that claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people.

He attacked the Anti-Defamation League, a non-profit organisation that works to fight anti-Semitism, who he has accused previously of being responsible for the drop in advertising on X.

Media Matters is an evil organization — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2023

“X’s point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should stop across the board – I think that's something we can and should all agree on,” chief executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post on the platform.

“When it comes to this platform – X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination. There's no place for it anywhere in the world – it's ugly and wrong. Full stop.”

Mr Musk, who bought San Francisco-based Twitter for about $44 billion last October, has made several major changes to the platform since then.

He also cut thousands of jobs, affecting content moderation, saying that the company was losing $4 million a day.

However, advertisers have fled the site since his takeover.

Monthly US ad revenue declined at least 55 per cent year-over-year each month since Mr Musk bought the company, Reuters reported in October, citing third party data.

With inputs from Reuters