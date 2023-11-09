British Library tech failure continues nine days after cyber-attack

The British Library is continuing to experience a major technology failure caused by a cyber-attack that occurred nine days ago.

The attack, on October 31, has led to widespread disruption of the library's online systems and services, including its website and certain on-site services such as Wi-Fi connectivity. The building remained open as usual.

A spokesperson for the British Library said that they are actively working with the National Cyber Security Centre and cyber security specialists to address the situation and to restore services as soon as possible.

However, the disruption is expected to last for several weeks.

We’re continuing to experience a major technology outage, as a result of what has now been identified as a cyber-attack. The outage is still affecting our website, online systems and services, as well as some onsite services including Wi-Fi. We expect to restore many of our… pic.twitter.com/AwhZiGOVC9 — British Library (@britishlibrary) November 8, 2023

What services are available

Despite the digital challenges, the British Library's buildings remain open to the public.

The Reading Rooms are open for personal study.

Access to collection items that were ordered into the Reading Rooms on or before October 28 is still possible.

A very limited manual ordering process for collection items is available in London using printed catalogues for items located in St Pancras.

Reader Registration is ongoing, with the issuance of temporary passes which may offer different levels of access for new or previous readers.

The library's cafes, restaurant and shops are operating normally, with the cafes and restaurant accepting card and cash payments. The shop and bookshop are currently accepting cash only, although card transactions can still be processed through the online shop.

Additionally, all scheduled public events are proceeding, including a scheduled exhibition “Fantasy: Realms of Imagination”. Tickets for this exhibition can be bought on-site with cash.

The Family Station and educational courses and events will continue as planned.

For business support, the Business and IP Centre at St Pancras is open, with services and events still available online and in-person at regional libraries throughout the UK.

While the investigation into the cyber-attack is ongoing, the British Library is not able to provide more detailed information at this time.